Friends Forever International creates first youth leadership team from Ireland and Northern Ireland

Friends Forever International, a Durham, N.H.-based organization that promotes youth leadership in conflict areas, on Thursday announced their first team of teen girls from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to participate in an immersion program.

The team will start their program online Sunday. A weekend of in-person training will then be held at FFI’s center in Annalong, Northern Ireland. The girls will travel to the United States for a 10-day technology free program at its headquarters in Durham from April 15 to 24, the organization said in a statement.

This team of 12 girls, aged 15-18, will participate in workshops about personal leadership development, community engagement and volunteer service, including mindfulness practices to start and end their days, the organization said.