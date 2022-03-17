Gloucester Stage receives gift inspired by ‘art-loving’ educator

Now in a charitable act that recalls that passion, family members are donating $500,000 to the Gloucester Stage Company in the name of Natti, who died in 2000.

He is best known for his nearly four decades as a local educator, but the late Gloucester principal Robert Natti also had a fondness for the arts, including as an amateur actor and engaging storyteller.

The gift from Natti’s daughter, Susanna “Suzi” Natti, and her husband, Alan Willsky, will create the Robert Natti Fund, providing the professional nonprofit theater company with fresh resources for building projects and other needs.

Christopher Griffith, the Gloucester Stage Company’s managing director, called the donation “humbling” and also timely, noting that it comes as the theater is exploring improvements to better meet the needs of its audience and artists.

Advertisement

“Alan and Susanna are relatively new partners of ours. They have seen the plans we’ve laid out and want to make an investment,” he said. “It’s really rewarding to see that vote of confidence that we are headed in the right direction.”

Griffith said it is fitting that the donation is in honor of Natti, who served as a teacher, guidance counselor, and principal — at the high school and later an elementary school — in his 38 years with the Gloucester public schools.

“He was an inspirational and fun-loving, art-loving, mentor to so many in the community,” Griffith said, “and so this fund really connects very deeply with who he was as a person.”

Founded in 1979, the Gloucester Stage Company presents five to six plays a year at its theater, located in a 1913 converted brick warehouse adjacent to Smith Cove on Rocky Neck.

Griffith said for the first few years, the fund will be used for such upgrades as improving access for people with disabilities, and installing a deck to give visitors a direct view of the water. After that, boosted by other donations, it will support such needs as expanding an existing apprenticeship program for college graduates aspiring to work in the theater industry.

Advertisement

Susanna Natti, a retired children’s book illustrator, and Willsky, a retired chaired professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who remains active at the university, live in the Gloucester home that Robert Natti and his late wife, Lee Kingman Natti, built next to a quarry and resided in for many years.

Willsky, who is treasurer and a board member of the Gloucester Stage Company, said the couple was inspired to make the gift in part by the theater’s success in staging a full season of plays despite the pandemic in 2021 — all but one of them held outdoors at the Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport.

“It was an extraordinary season,” he said. “We wanted to give Gloucester Stage a boost that would provide them with the ability to grow and be rewarded for what an exceptional organization it is.”

He said the couple quickly settled on naming the fund for Robert Natti based on his impact on the Cape Ann community.

“He was the most generous person I ever met,” Willsky said of Robert Natti, whose father was a Finnish immigrant. “We have a wood-burning sauna and he’d invite people up here all the time to use it. He was just an extraordinary individual who means a lot to so many people here.”

Advertisement

Susanna Natti said her father, who performed locally in various plays over the years and loved to tell stories to schoolchildren and others, would have been “immensely pleased” by the creation of the fund in his name.

“He was all about community and was such a ‘people person’ and so innately optimistic,” she said. “One of his gifts as an educator and a human being was to be so unconditionally present with people. He’s been gone 22 years and his presence is still felt and missed.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.