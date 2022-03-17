Hingham school project moves to schematic design phase

The state board estimated the construction cost at $84.3 million, with a total project cost of $105.3 million; the state anticipates it would reimburse about 34 percent of the cost.

The March 2 vote means the district will work with an architect on detailed designs for the new facility. The Spring Town Meeting will vote in April on whether to approve the town’s share of the design costs, estimated at $3.1 million.

The plan to replace Hingham’s Foster Elementary School with a new building moved a step closer as the Massachusetts School Building Authority voted to move the project into the schematic design phase.

“Thanks to our collaborative work with local officials, we are working to build a 21st-century educational facility that will provide Hingham students with a top-notch learning environment,” Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who chairs the state board, said in a statement.

Foster is one of four elementary schools in Hingham and has about 420 students in kindergarten through Grade 5 in a building of just less than 72,000 square feet. Built in 1951,additions were made in 1957 and 1974 and some improvements were completed in 2009.

The school sits on 40 acres in the Crow Point section of the coastal town, and the new building would go up behind the existing one, which would be demolished.

In its request for state aid, the Hingham school administration said the school had major deficiencies in its mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems — as well as problems with structural integrity, the windows, roof, and building envelope — and “does not support the delivery of its education program.”

A new Foster school would accommodate 605 students in prekindergarten through Grade 5 in about 126,400 square feet, according to the MSBA report. The architect is Raymond Design Associates of Rockland.

Hingham has been talking about replacing the Foster School for years and was invited into the state MSBA program at the end of 2019. The district is aiming to have the MSBA authorize the project in August of 2022.

A Special Town Meeting in the fall will vote on borrowing the rest of the money for the project, according to Linda Hill, chair of the town’s School Building Committee.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.