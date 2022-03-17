If you change your clock and change your batteries, change your habits

“I’ve got to say that I hadn’t thought about it,” said Edward Williams Jr., president of the Fire Prevention Association of Massachusetts and a deputy chief in the Brockton Fire Department when asked about the potential implications of the Senate legislation to make daylight saving time permanent. “The good thing right now is we tell people to check them monthly anyway.”

If Congress does away with the biannual clock change , as the Senate this week proposed, that reminder won’t be there anymore. Fire protection officials said they’re not too worried.

For years, the fire prevention messaging was simple and snappy: When you change your clocks for daylight saving time, change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Many detectors in new homes are sealed, so people cannot borrow their batteries to put in the TV remote or a child’s toy, he said. Those need to be replaced every 10 years, and checked once a month by pressing the test button on the alarm to make sure the alarm still works.

Households that still use smoke detectors with removable alkaline batteries should still change them twice a year.

“There are plenty of seasonal reminders to work with, from the equinoxes to holidays to baseball season,” said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. “The important thing is that people test their alarms every month, change alkaline batteries twice a year in alarms that use them, and replace the alarms when they reach the end of their lifespan.”

The National Fire Protection Association, too, has shifted away from the “change your clocks, change your batteries” slogan, since it doesn’t apply to self-contained alarms and not all states change their clocks for daylight saving.

“Likely going forward, we would remind people about making sure their alarms are working properly for change of seasons as part of spring and fall clearing messaging,” said Peg O’Brien, a spokeswoman for the National Fire Protection Association. “The keys are test monthly, replace yearly batteries yearly, and all alarms after 10 years.”

Williams’ advice? “Don’t wait until you change your clocks, if we ever do that again,” he said. “Just check them on a regular basis and keep them clean, get rid of any dust around them.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.