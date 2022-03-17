‘It’s about time.’ Globe readers sound off on proposal to make daylight saving time permanent.

After the US Senate unanimously voted to make daylight saving time permanent, the Globe asked readers to weigh in.

Many people appear to prefer the latter, and they have strong feelings about it, too.

Would you rather have precious winter daylight at the start of your day or closer to the end?

In a Twitter poll, 76 percent of people said that in winter they would prefer to have more daylight in the evening, under permanent daylight saving time, rather than in the morning.

In another survey on bostonglobe.com, 55 percent of readers felt the same way, though that number was much higher before the Globe published a story quoting health experts who warned against such a change.

Here’s what readers had to say about a potential move to permanent daylight saving time.

Many people love it

Many readers welcomed the idea, saying dark evenings in the winter bum them out.

“It’s about time. No pun intended,” Ari Silverman wrote about the US Senate bill.

“Late fall and winter days are so depressing when the sun starts setting in the middle of the afternoon,” wrote Kim Stevenson. “Not everyone is up and about at 6 a.m., but the majority of people are awake in the afternoon hours. This will give kids time to play outside and adults who work traditional hours to actually get some outside time in daylight.”

Others, not so much

For others, daylight saving time was an affront to their early morning lifestyles.

“I hate it!” Kimberly S. Frearson wrote. “I rise at 4 a.m. no matter what day or time of the year it is. I go to bed early, and sometimes during the summer it is still light outside when I go to bed.”

“There is some kind of prejudice against us morning people,” Lillian Reynolds wrote.

What about people further west?

Many readers pointed out that even if it sounds great to us here in the northeast, daylight saving time could leave people on the western edges of time zones in the dark until as late as 9 a.m.

“Love it, but that’s because I live here, not in Michigan,” wrote Eileen Sullivan. “Back in the day, when I was teaching in Michigan and they extended DST, I could show movies in my first-period class without pulling the shades. People hated it.”

Some people want permanent standard time

Some readers wrote in to to say we should make standard time permanent instead of daylight saving time.

“Standard time is more aligned with our natural body clocks. And we really don’t need sunset to be an hour later in summer, the days are already long enough,” Elka Tovah Davidoff wrote. “Have you ever tried getting a child to go to bed while it’s still light out?”

Either way, an end to clock changes

For many readers, the choice between daylight or standard time was irrelevant as long as the clocks stop changing.

“Move it a half hour. Settle on DST or ST. Whatever. Just stop this insane shift twice per year. It is costly, dangerous, and just generally stupid,” Rick Schrenker wrote. “Flip a coin. Just choose something and go with it.”

Or we could just leave things the way they are

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” wrote Edward Sonn.

“Not really sure why Congress thinks this is important — we have a mess going on in Europe and lots of things to deal with more important here at home,” Scott Barnett wrote. “But I guess they need Joe Manchin to vote FOR something for a change.”

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.