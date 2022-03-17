🏀 It’s the best day of the year, and the Friars are playing at 12:40

🏀 BTW, if you’d like to receive these special edition Rhode Map newsletters from the NCAA tournament as convenient e-mails, as well as our regular M-F edition with interesting news and info about Rhode Island, you can sign up here. The first NCAA newsletter will be sent this afternoon after the Providence College vs. South Dakota State game.

Happy Thursday! I'm Dan McGowan and I drove all the way to Buffalo in search of the best chicken wings in the land.

Rhode Island had 108.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Vaccinated with two shots: 81.1 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 39.1 percent

New cases: 190 (2.4 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 77

Total deaths: 3,427

Leading off

Hoist a pint of green beer, grab a plate of corned beef and cabbage, and get ready for 16 college basketball games filled with schools you’ve never heard of that are getting in the way of your soap operas and reruns of the “World’s Dumbest Criminals.”

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day, and the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Providence Friars tip off at 12:40 p.m. in Buffalo against South Dakota State, and you probably know by now that nearly every college basketball expert in the country is picking the Jackrabbits to pull off the upset.

Which will make it so much sweeter when Nate Watson drops 24 points and grabs 12 rebounds to lead the Friars to victory.

The game is on truTV, which is channel 57 on Cox and channel 183 on Verizon. You can also listen to John Rooke and Joe Hassett call the game on WPRO, 630 AM and 99.7 FM.

Although you can’t bet on the Friars in Rhode Island, the team remains a 2.5-point favorite against South Dakota State. But because it’s not interesting to pick favorites in every game, the analysts at ESPN and every other sports news outlet seem to believe this is the game to target for a No. 13 seed to take down a No. 4 seed.

Why Providence will win: South Dakota State is too small for the Friars, and Ed Cooley will slow down the game enough to frustrate the high-scoring Jackrabbits into taking bad shots.

Why Providence will lose: If South Dakota State shoots the lights out, it’s going to be the worst Saint Patrick’s Day ever.

🏀 🏀 🏀

Those Rhode Islanders who made the trip to Buffalo might notice another familiar face in KeyBank Arena later today: Danny Hurley, the former URI coach, is leading UConn against New Mexico State at 6:50 p.m.

So is there any chance the Huskies and Friars will play in the tournament?

The way the brackets are set up, they’d both have to make it all the way to the national championship game, and what a story that would be.

🏀 🏀 🏀

Speaking of URI, the Rams aren’t in the tournament this year, but they are doing their best to steal Providence’s thunder.

ESPN is reporting that the Rams are trying to bring in former Indiana coach Archie Miller as their next head coach. (David Cox has been fired.)

Miller didn’t have a great run with the Hoosiers, but he led Dayton to the Elite Eight in 2014, and is considered an excellent coach.

🏀 🏀 🏀

The good news is that you probably aren’t going to see replays of last week’s crowd fight during Bryant’s NEC Championship game when you’re watching games over the next few days.

The bad news is that Bryant lost to Wright State last night, 93-82, to end their dream season.

🏀 🏀 🏀

JOIN: You still have time to play in the inaugural Rhode Map Roundball NCAA Tournament Challenge, so make sure you fill out a bracket here. It’s free, and you can sign up by clicking “create a bracket now.” The top 5 finishers will get a Rhode Map tote bag.

🏀 🏀 🏀

Are you in Buffalo today? Send me a picture or come say hi. If you can’t make it, let me know if you have any questions or want to see any pictures from the arena.

🏀 🏀 🏀

My Final Four picks: Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, and Kansas, with the Jayhawks cutting down the nets over Kentucky.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, we talk to Angie and Jeff DiMeo, the creative couple behind the Providence Date Night Instagram account. Read more.

⚓ The city of Newport is asking the federal congressional delegation and Governor Dan McKee’s administration for help in finding money to repair the section of the Newport Cliff Walk that fell into the ocean earlier this month, the early stages of a process that could take several months, at least, to resolve. Read more.

⚓ Cool story from Alexa Gagosz about Providence Shoe Repair, which focuses on sustainability, uses machinery from the mid-1900s, and is in the same place where a cobbler once stood at the turn of the century. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Wednesday introduced legislation that would forgive the student loan debts of frontline health care workers and teachers across the country. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Ending the back-and-forth time switch between standard and daylight saving time would put an end to adverse health effects that come from the change, but doctors and sleep experts said Congress is going in the wrong direction. The better choice, many said, would be to make standard time — the zone we inhabit from November to March — the one true time. Read more.

⚓ Meet the hard-core maskers who never leave home without an N95. Read more.

⚓ Uh, oh. Chris Sale is hurt again. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want the birthday of a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Every member of the special commission that is studying the reorganization of the Coastal Resources Management Council will be checking their phones for updates on the Friars during their 2 p.m. meeting.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The New Shoreham (Block Island) Town Council meets at 4 p.m. to discuss a moped settlement agreement.

My previous column

Gina Raimondo was back in Rhode Island this week to speak at Brown, just as two of her signature accomplishments as governor are in peril. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

We talk to Angie and Jeff DiMeo, the couple behind the Providence Date Night Instagram account. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.