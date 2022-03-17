Lowell fire that claimed life of 4-year-old girl ‘likely’ caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials say

In a statement, the state Department of Fire Services said the official cause of the fire will be “undetermined,” but that faulty disposal of smoking materials on a first-floor exterior porch of the affected residence, a multifamily home at 27-29 Maude St., was “most likely” what started the blaze.

Improper disposal of smoking materials was the likely cause of the fire that claimed the life of 4-year-old Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo in Lowell on the afternoon of March 3 , officials said Thursday.

A photo of 4-year-old Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo, who died in a fire on Maude Street in Lowell on March 3.

A finding of undetermined, the DFS said, is required under National Fire Protection Association protocols when investigators can’t establish a single cause, to the exclusion of all other possible causes, with an acceptable level of certainty.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to extend our continued heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this innocent child,” said Lowell Police Chief Phillip A.J. Charron in the statement. “They haven’t left our thoughts for a moment since that tragic day two weeks ago.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey added in the statement that smoking materials can pose a particular hazard in residences.

“Smoking materials cause more residential fire deaths than all other known causes combined,” Ostroskey said. “As we head into spring, we’re urging everyone to please be careful with any open flame or burning object on exterior porches, balconies, and stairways. We know this building had working smoke alarms inside, but a fire on the outside of a building can grow undetected until it’s too late, putting everyone at risk.”

Officials said the three-alarm blaze on Maude Street was called in around 2:37 p.m. on March 3.

Lowell firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene and immediately started rescuing occupants, including three children, from a third-floor porch using ladders.

A Portuguese-speaking firefighter who spoke to residents at the scene learned during the “crucial first few minutes” of the response that a young child was unaccounted for, the statement said. The child, later identified as Pietra, was found dead inside the residence.

Pietra was the daughter of Silvia Santos and Alexandre Araujo, both of Lowell, her family said in an obituary published March 8.

She was was born Feb. 13, 2018, in Governador, Valaderes, Brazil, and lived in Brazil until her family moved to Lowell in July, according to the obituary published by the McDonough Funeral Home in Lowell.

“She loved her new home in America,” her family wrote. “She enjoyed playing with her friends and family especially outside in the park. She loved her family and they loved her. Her family will cherish every moment of the 4 years they had with her.”

Pietra was learning to speak both English and Brazilian Portuguese, “and even reminded older friends and family when they would make a mistake speaking either language,” the obituary said.

“She was a precious gift, gone all too soon, she will be missed by all and her family asks for your support and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time,” her family wrote.

