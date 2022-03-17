Mass. coronavirus cases tick up to 1,597 among public school students and 425 among staff

There are about 920,000 students and 140,000 staff members are learning and working in-person in schools across the state, and about 0.17 percent of students and 0.30 percent of staff members reported positive COVID cases to their districts from March 10 to March 16.

The 2,022 total cases were 305 more than those reported last week , or about an 18 percent increase in cases, according to data published by the state. The increase comes as many districts across the state lifted their masking requirements on campuses, following the Feb. 28 lifting of the statewide school mask mandate.

For the first time since early January, total reported COVID cases in state public schools increased, with 1,597 new cases reported among students and 425 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

Advertisement

Massachusetts requires districts to report positive cases among students and staff whether or not they had been in a school building since their last positive test, and state reports on COVID data in schools also do not distinguish this.

Last year, about 1,000 schools participated in COVID testing programs while remote learning was still counted as regular school time, compared to more than 2,200 that have signed up to participate this academic year. For the one-week period that ended Sunday, 1,622 schools reported testing data.

From the pooled test program, 34,454 pools were processed with a pool positivity rate of 0.72 percent from the week that ended Sunday.

Many schools are phasing out the test-and-stay program and instead are offering weekly rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to staffers and students as a part of a new state initiative. Tests for the new program began arriving to schools at the end of January. Families are supposed to report positive cases based on those tests to school districts, which in turn will report them to the state.

Advertisement

Among schools still participating in test-and-stay, 1,046 tests were conducted, and 1,037 tests came back negative during the week that ended Sunday.

Newton, Concord, and Boston reported the highest number of COVID cases in the state for the week ending Wednesday, with 41 students and 11 staff testing positive at Newton; 43 students and 4 staff testing positive at Concord; and 27 students and 17 staff testing positive at Boston.

The number of cases reported at school does not necessarily indicate in-school transmission or COVID clusters, which are two or more cases attributed to the same exposure, according to the state. Department of Public Health. In all public and private K through 12 grade schools in Massachusetts, there were 13 clusters from Feb. 13 to March 12.

The state tracts the number and rate of COVID cases among different age groups, including among the school aged population. During the two-week period from Feb. 27 to March 12, the state reported 527 cases among children from birth to age 4, 570 cases among kids ages 5 to 9, 526 cases among kids ages 10 to 14, and 1,091 cases among teenagers ages 15 to 19.

Among people under age 20, kids ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection for the two-week period: 236.2 people per 100,000.

Though severe COVID infections among children are relatively uncommon according experts, many children remain unvaccinated and some children have been hospitalized and died from COVID in Massachusetts since the pandemic began. From Feb. 27 to March 12, 17 people under age 20 in Massachusetts were hospitalized, and no one in that age group died.

Advertisement

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.