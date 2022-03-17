A mother wants to know why her son was killed by a Red Line train

It was a Friday and cause for celebration, so Peissel and his co-workers retired to a Mexican and Guatemalan restaurant across the street from their boatyard.

Last Nov. 5 was a big day for Morgan Peissel, an inveterate sailor, and his co-workers at the Boston Sailing Center. They spent the day hauling boats out of the water in East Boston. Sailing season was officially over.

His mother said Morgan Peissel was never happier or more at home than when at the helm on adventures that took him all over the world.

After a couple of hours of eating and drinking, the group headed home. While it’s not clear how he spent the next few hours, Morgan’s debit card records show he stayed out that night, and even returned to the restaurant. He made a purchase at a liquor store near North Station before heading home to Cambridge.

His Charlie Card shows he entered the North Station T stop at 11:38 p.m. About 20 minutes later, Morgan Peissel, 34 and a citizen of the world, was struck and killed by a Red Line train on the tracks, in Cambridge, near the Kendall MIT station.

About 13 hours after her son was killed, Missy Allen was visited by two Transit Police officers at her home in Cambridge.

“The detective told me it was an accident,” Allen said.

But some accidents are more accidental than others, and Allen believes the accident that killed her son could have been avoided.

She acknowledges that toxicology reports show her son was legally drunk when he was struck by the train, and that his impaired state clearly contributed to his being on the tracks in the first place.

What she can’t accept is that the T didn’t shut down the Red Line, or at the very least warn drivers that her son had been spotted on the tracks.

Allen said the police gave conflicting explanations to her and her daughter, who lives in Paris, when they asked the police, separately, for information. They both say the police told them that Morgan had been seen walking on the tracks on the Boston side of the Charles River near the Charles/MGH stop, before he was struck farther down in Cambridge.

Allen suspects that, through sheer negligence, or a lack of oversight caused by a shift change that some T ambassadors told her about, not enough was done to prevent the train from running over her son.

Allen is frustrated that, five months after her son was killed, she knows little more than she did the day after it happened. Her extensive efforts to glean more information have been stymied by official secrecy.

After she asked the T for records on her son’s death, a T lawyer wrote back, saying “your public records request that seeks information is exempt from disclosure,” noting that such disclosure “would probably so prejudice the possibility of effective law enforcement.”

I contacted the MBTA, asking why the Red Line wasn’t shut down after Morgan was seen walking on the tracks. Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, referred all questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

“MBTA Transit Police cannot release reports until approved by both the medical examiner’s office and the district attorney’s office,” Pesaturo said.

Allen said the ME’s office did not perform an autopsy on her son. The Globe recently reported that the state’s ME’s office performs among the fewest autopsies in the nation.

Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said her office could not comment on the circumstances surrounding Morgan Peissel’s death because the investigation is still open.

When that investigation is completed, she said, public records related to Morgan Peissel’s death will be made available.

Morgan Peissel was a Franco-American internationalist, born in Mexico to Allen and her husband, Michel Peissel, a celebrated French explorer and author, raised in Spain before moving to Cambridge. Morgan was an accomplished sailor and adventurer. He sailed to the Arctic and climbed the Himalayas.

That he would die in the manner he did, given his forays around the world, leaves his mother heartbroken, with too many questions.

“The inconsistencies are overwhelming. The obfuscation is extraordinary,” she said. “All I want is the truth.”

