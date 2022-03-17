New Suffolk DA creates unit to attack illegal guns in Greater Boston

Hayden was sworn in by Gov. Baker in January to the office after Rachael Rollins became US attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins gained national attention for pushing what she viewed as a reformist agenda that de-emphasized prosecuting certain minor crimes.

“Violent crime may be down. Homicides may be done,’’ he said in a Globe telephone interview Thursday. “But guns getting to a level that is dangerously high can have an extraordinary impact real fast, real quick. And I don’t think we want to see that tipping point happen.”

Seeing a need to act fast before the level of crime increases in Greater Boston, new Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden has created a special team of prosecutors focused solely on illegal gun seizures.

Hayden, who is charting a more centrist approach as he runs for the Democratic nomination for a full term this September, said his newly created Firearms Rapid Indictment program was not due to a philosophical difference with Rollins. He noted that during the pandemic, courts were closed and Rollins could not seek indictments on any crime for roughly two years.

That created a backlog of serious gun cases percolating through the city’s municipal courts along with Chelsea District Court that are now getting addressed by his office. Now they are being coupled with new arrests by police - including this week when a Tennessee man was found with 11 guns ammunition clips and bullets in a backpack at South Station.

“That’s exactly the type of case that needs to be handled seriously and handled quickly. Eleven guns with a bunch of high capacity clips has much broader implications than one gun recovered off a 14 year old juvenile,’' he said. “Big difference, right?”

Hayden said it’s not yet clear what the Tennessee man’s goal was for the weaponry, but he suspects the plan was to sell them for cash in Greater Boston. “Why else would someone need to be carrying 11 guns and a bunch of high capacity clips?” he said.

Under state law, the maximum sentence one can receive for a single charge in municipal or district courts is 2.5 years. Once shifted to Superior Court by the Firearms Rapid Indictment unit, illegal gun sentences can increase to 5 years or more, and judges can impose more stringent bail conditions.

Hayden has tasked two assistant district attorneys to focus on gun cases and opened a special grand jury to hear evidence from law enforcement, a process that has already generated 30 gun-related indictments since last month.

“It’s just a way of using the [criminal justice] process and expending the resources to get those cases done and done quickly,’' Hayden said. “We want to make sure that the we are [operating] on a case by case basis. We’re looking at the right ones that need to be indicted and taken seriously.

Hayden, a Roslindale resident and father of two, is running for a full term in the September Democratic primary.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.