Providence versus everybody

Greetings from the KeyBank Center in surprisingly balmy Buffalo, where my seats are better than they were at Madison Square Garden, but the wifi is a bit spotty.

With most of college basketball’s smartest minds picking South Dakota State to upset Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the Friars controlled nearly every facet of the game in a 66-57 victory to advance to Saturday’s round of 32.

The Jackrabbits were held to their lowest point total of the season, as Providence used a balanced scoring effort -- every player who got in the game scored at least once -- to pull away at the end.

MVP: He scored just two points, but reserve big man Ed Croswell had nine rebounds -- including six offensive boards -- and four steals. He was a problem for South Dakota State the entire time he was on the floor, especially on an afternoon when Nate Watson wasn’t as dominant.

After the game, Coach Ed Cooley joked that Providence has the “luck of the Irish,” a nod to Saint Patrick’s Day, but also a little bit of a middle finger to everyone who calls the Friars lucky rather than talented.

Providence will play Saturday against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Richmond, who are playing Thursday afternoon.

Rooting for the upset

Anyone who watches NCAA Tournament basketball knows how fun it is to see a major upset in the first round.

Well, that feeling can consume the entire crowd (not to mention, the refs) in the arena.

Even though there were plenty of Friar fans who made the trip to Buffalo on Thursday, the crowd was decidedly pro-upset when the Jackrabbits cut the lead to three with two-and-a-half minutes to go.

But Providence stayed composed, Jared Bynum made clutch free throws, and the Friars held on for the win.

A ‘culture game’

Whether Providence wins or loses, Coach Cooley and players are required to talk to the media after the game.

The fun decision that Cooley gets to make is which players come along with him. It’s usually the guys who had the best performance.

After today’s victory, he went with Croswell, Bynum, Al Durham, and Noah Horchler.

”This was a culture game, versus style,” Cooley said. He credited the Big East for preparing the Friars for this moment.

An Angel in the building

Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

Former Providence mayor Angel Taveras and his family were at KeyBank Center to watch the Friars’ big win.

Thanks for reading. See you on Saturday after the Friars’ second-round game.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.