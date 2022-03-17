R.I. man killed in car crash in Foxborough

A Rhode Island man was killed in Foxborough Thursday morning when his car went off the road then struck and flipped over a guardrail on I-95, State Police said in a statement.
The driver, identified as a 27-year-old man from East Greenwich, R.I., was headed southbound on I-95 in Foxborough when his Honda Accord went off the road to the left, then crashed into and rolled over the guardrail, State Police said.
State Police, along with fire and EMS units, responded to the scene at approximately 9:25 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that Honda Accord was southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the road to the left, and struck the guardrail. The Honda then rolled over the guardrail,” State Police said.
Advertisement
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The troopers on the scene were assisted by the Foxborough Fire Department and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, officials said.
Troop H of State Police, the department’s collision analysis and reconstruction section, and the department’s crime scene services section are investigating the cause of the crash.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.