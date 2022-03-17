R.I. man killed in car crash in Foxborough

A Rhode Island man was killed in Foxborough Thursday morning when his car went off the road then struck and flipped over a guardrail on I-95, State Police said in a statement.

The driver, identified as a 27-year-old man from East Greenwich, R.I., was headed southbound on I-95 in Foxborough when his Honda Accord went off the road to the left, then crashed into and rolled over the guardrail, State Police said.

State Police, along with fire and EMS units, responded to the scene at approximately 9:25 a.m.