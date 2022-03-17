Son charged with murdering his mother in her Boston apartment

A Boston man was arraigned on a murder charge in a Boston hospital Thursday, accused of allegedly stabbing his mother to death inside her Tremont Street apartment.
Boston police discovered the body of 58-year-old Donna Lamb inside her apartment in the Roxse Homes on Tremont Street around 8:48 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call.
Police also found Lamb’s son, 23-year-old Najee D. Herbert, with stab wounds. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center.
Herbert was arraigned in his hospital bed Thursday before a Roxbury Municipal Court judge. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Herbert was ordered to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He is due back in court next month.
Lamb’s death was the fourth homicide in the city this year, compared with nine at the same time last year, according to Maisha Miraj, a spokesperson for Boston police.
Information from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
