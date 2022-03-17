Son charged with murdering his mother in her Boston apartment

A Boston man was arraigned on a murder charge in a Boston hospital Thursday, accused of allegedly stabbing his mother to death inside her Tremont Street apartment.

Boston police discovered the body of 58-year-old Donna Lamb inside her apartment in the Roxse Homes on Tremont Street around 8:48 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call.

Police also found Lamb’s son, 23-year-old Najee D. Herbert, with stab wounds. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center.