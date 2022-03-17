Students return to TechBoston Academy for the first time since teacher, student wounded by gunfire

Classes were canceled Wednesday so staff and students could deal with the trauma generated by the potentially fatal violence involving two members of the school community.

Boston police continue to search for those responsible for the gunfire that broke out around 5:40 p.m. outside the former Dorchester High School on Peacevale Road. Bethel, 31, and the student, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Students returned to TechBoston Academy Thursday for the first time since high school history teacher Khelmon Bethel and a 17-year-old student were shot and wounded as they prepared to participate in a school event Tuesday evening.

The resumption of regular classes is expected to start Thursday with a student assembly that will be attended by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, who, along with other public officials, called the violence “community terror.”

Mayor Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius have offered their support and Wu met with staffers on Wednesday.

“I don’t even know how to feel, I’m just so in shock,” Suleika Soto, whose daughter is in eighth grade at TechBoston told the Globe Wednesday. “I can’t believe this happened at her school.”

Witnesses to the shooting told the Globe they saw two suspects flee the area on a scooter. A motive for the gunfire has not been identified by authorities.

In a statement Wednesday, Boston Teachers Union president Jessica Tang condemned the shooting.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at school or at school-sponsored events,’’ she said. “We are working with the district to ensure that the students, families and staff at TechBoston have supportive resources to navigate this awful situation and that there is a solid a plan to address safety both at the school and in the larger community moving forward.”

The shooting took place around the time the school’s high school basketball team was preparing for a Division 3 playoff game against Watertown High School in Framingham. On his Twitter account, Coach Desai Smith said he gave players the option of asking for a postponement, but the team decided to proceed.

Championship level pride for@TechBostonHoops@tbaupdates student athletes [Tuesday night] last night. We were given the option to postpone,’’ he wrote. “Players and coaches decided we wanted to play. Last night our kids fought through- fought on. Not a W, but a triumph of a different level.”

The Bears lost to Watertown by a score of 59 to 50 in the semifinal, the Globe reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

