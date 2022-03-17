Temperatures in the 70s possible for Boston on Friday, but then a storm will come on Saturday

It will all depend on the sunshine factor and how quickly the clouds depart in the morning. The more sun we receive and the faster it happens the better shot at that record. No matter what, Friday is a day to savor and take some time to enjoy the early spring warmth.

The record high temperature for Friday, March 18 is 74 degrees for Worcester and Boston. It’s not impossible that Boston gets close to that record, but I think it’s less likely that we will see a record in Worcester.

Our mild pattern continues and is going to peak on Friday before temperatures return to somewhat more seasonal levels for the weekend.

Readings will be around 70 degrees for much of Friday afternoon. WeatherBELL

Later on Friday, a storm system will ride through the Ohio Valley and up across the Great Lakes and eventually cross through New England on Saturday. This is when rainfall is likely.

The showers are lightest in the morning and heavier in the afternoon.

Overall you should plan on a wet day to start the weekend with much cooler temperatures generally in the 50s. The mild air ahead of the storm will actually fuel some severe weather for Friday and Saturday south of New England. The two maps below show the areas where severe weather is possible.

Severe weather is possible both Friday and Saturday in areas of the eastern United States. NOAA

Notice on Saturday in the second map there is a small chance of thunderstorms in New England. I don’t expect we would see anything more than garden variety rumbles of thunder. Nevertheless, we are entering that time of the year where thunderstorms become more prevalent.

Rainfall on Saturday will be about a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. WeatherBELL

Sunday is definitely a better day, but it’s not perfect. Temperatures will reach between 55 and 62 degrees in the afternoon with a blend of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

The workweek will begin dry, but by the middle of the week, I think we’re looking at another rainstorm as an active pattern ensues.

It looks to me like we’re going to have several opportunities for rain or even some wet snow to conclude this month and begin the next one.