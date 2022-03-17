Transit Police tell St. Patrick’s parade revelers unruly behavior will not be tolerated on trains

Transit police said they met with parade organizers, as well as elected officials who represent the neighborhood. In addition, the statement said, Transit police will have extra officers deployed to ensure a safe commute to and from the event, and the agency’s also collaborating with Boston and State Police to ensure the day is safe and welcoming.

The parade, which starts at 1 p.m. Sunday near the Broadway T stop at Dorchester Avenue and West Broadway, is meant as a “family oriented” celebration that everyone can enjoy, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

Transit police on Thursday urged revelers at Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston to celebrate responsibly, warning that unruly behavior on the train, including booze consumption, will “NOT be tolerated.”

“In years past the TPD have fielded concerns from our ridership regarding rowdy and unruly behavior fueled by alcohol consumption,” the statement said. “At our meeting for this year’s parade elected officials were clear: Community members want parade attendees to enjoy themselves however they also want attendees to be respectful of their neighborhoods and spirit of the event.”

Revelers, Transit police continued, are encouraged to use public transportation. But if you’re thinking of having a libation on the Red Line, think again.

“The consumption of alcohol is NOT allowed on the MBTA and will be strictly enforced,” the statement said. “Minors in possession of alcohol are subject to arrest. If you choose to NOT comply but rather conduct yourself in a disorderly, unruly and/or assaultive manner you will NOT be permitted to utilize the MBTA and may be subject to arrest.”

Transit police urged riders headed to the parade to be mindful of fellow train patrons who may be elderly, disabled, or young children.

“Rowdy, unruly, disruptive and/or assaultive behavior will NOT be tolerated,” the statement said.

The annual parade is returning after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, will follow a shortened route Sunday that begins at the Broadway T stop, proceeds down the entirety of Broadway, and ends at Farragut Road.

When the council announced in February that the parade was back on this year, organizers said the shorter route was set due to public health concerns amid a surge of the virus’s Omicron variant.

During a Zoom meeting Wednesday of parade organizers, public safety officials, and lawmakers, Bryan Bishop, director of parade operations for the council, said that wasn’t the only reason.

“The biggest part of this for us - and not everyone is going to agree with this, we know - but I really want to make this clear that this was all in the interest of public safety,” Bishop said. “In November, after the attack in Wisconsin, I was personally called by the news media and we were talking about how do we keep our people safe at large events like this?”

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, attack happened Nov. 21 when a man identified as Darrell Brooks Jr. drove an SUV into a Christmas parade, striking dozens of people. Six died, including an 8-year-old boy.

“This is the first time in two years that this parade has taken place, and at the same time it’s the first time in two years that Boston is going to see a crowd descend on South Boston like it’s going to see, because ... people have been pent up for two years,” Bishop said Wednesday.

