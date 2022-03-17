When Boston would get sunlight under different time systems

The US Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act now heads to the House for debate, where it would still need to be passed and then signed by President Biden before it became law.

While many winter-weary northeasterners welcomed the bill, doctors and sleep experts warned against it, saying it would disrupt our natural circadian rhythms. The better choice, they said, would be to move to permanent standard time.

What would each of those scenarios look like for people in Boston? Here is when the city would get sunlight under permanent daylight saving time and permanent standard time compared to our current system of switching the clocks back and forth.