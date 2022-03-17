White House taps second Massachusetts health expert to lead nation’s COVID-19 response

Jha joins the COVID initiative alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, formerly of Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital. Walensky was appointed in January of last year.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and past director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, will be the new COVID coordinator, the Biden administration announced Thursday, replacing Jeff Zients.

For the second time in a little over a year, the White House has tapped a former Harvard University professor and popular pandemic analyst to lead the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

The latest selection drew widespread praise for the 51-year-old Newton resident and self-described “poor immigrant kid who left India not speaking a word of English,” yet who has transformed into a commanding and reassuring pandemic presence on Twitter and cable news.

“He’s been very good throughout the pandemic and before at synthesizing others’ data and putting it out in the world in a way few scientists are able to convey very well,” said Michael Mina, a former Harvard professor of epidemiology and immunology and now chief science officer at eMed, a Miami-based diagnostic company that guides users virtually through rapid COVID tests.

“In this pandemic, that has been so lacking,” Mina said. “He has filled this void that has been so needed.”

Jha will take a short-term leave from Brown for the temporary special assignment, which begins April 5.

He faces a challenging and uncertain road ahead.

The more transmissible Omicron variant BA.2 is raising concerns amid an increase in COVID cases in the United Kingdom and a number of other European countries, typically a precursor of what’s to come in the United States. Additionally, recent wastewater surveillance data, gathered from across the country by the CDC and considered an early warning signal for a rise in cases here, show that about a third of the sites had an increase in samples containing traces of the virus.

Those unsettling signs come as much of the country is dropping masking rules, while the Biden administration is pleading with Congress to approve more COVID funding to head off another crisis and to buy more vaccines and treatments.

Walensky, a highly respected public health expert, faced a bumpy first year at the CDC, with critics saying her inexperience in government and mixed messaging helped sow public confusion.

But Dr. Megan Ranney, academic dean at Brown’s School of Public Health who has worked closely with Jha since his tenure began in September 2020, said he has already been working with state, national, and international government leaders on developing COVID response policies during the last two years and understands the players and the limitations he faces.

Recently, he advised the White House on the president’s national COVID-19 preparedness plan.

“He is not coming in blind to the challenges of the role,” Ranney said. “He has already tested the waters.”

Ranney describes Jha as someone who has “extraordinary vision and the ability to make visions into reality” through a gentle but inspiring demeanor.

He also, she said, has a keen eye for racial and other disparities and a mission to turn that tide.

In his short tenure at Brown, Ranney said, Jha has created a masters of public health program designed to attract and help fund graduates from historically Black colleges, and increased the number of tenure-track faculty from historically underrepresented groups. He has also launched an online public health graduate program to attract more mid-career people who cannot afford to give up working full time for two years to get a degree.

Debra Furr-Holden, an associate dean of public health integration at Michigan State University and director of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions, worked briefly with Jha early in the pandemic on a symposium and said she was struck by his “strong public health lens that is equity focused.”

But she is concerned that Jha will be stymied by the country’s polarizing politics, and its long history of racial inequities, such as the heavy, disproportionate toll that COIVD has wreaked in communities of color.

“My concern for political appointments that we have seen during this pandemic is how politics has dominated public health. We say, ‘Lead with science,’ but that hasn’t always happened,” she said.

“It will be critically important for him to include experts at the table who have a demonstrated track record of implementing equity oriented solutions,” said Furr-Holden. “We need people who aren’t just great public speakers but actually have a track record of reducing health inequities.”

Dr. Ingrid Katz, associate faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, which Jha directed until he became dean at Brown, said Jha has a unique ability to “take policy-wonk-level data and distill it down into core ideas that can be easily communicated.”

As the former head of a global health institute, Jha will surely focus on the global scope of the pandemic, Katz said. He’ll be able to articulate how access to vaccines around the world benefits everyone by preventing the rise of new variants.

“He’s super charismatic,” Katz said. “He’s the type of person who walks into the room and can hold the room.”

Katz came to the Harvard Global Health Institute in 2018 just as Jha was holding a weeklong series of lectures in commemoration of the 1918 flu pandemic. One year later, a new pandemic would be upon us, with Jha becoming one of its most lucid and incisive commentators.

“He likes to peek around the corner,” Katz said. “He generally has a pretty good sense of what’s about to happen.”

Dr. Jose Francisco Figueroa recalled one of his first meetings with Jha almost a decade ago. Figueroa was chief resident at the VA hospital in West Roxbury, and Jha, an attending physician there, came to his office to ask how he could get the word out about a resident who was exceptionally good.

That was unusual — attending physicians typically just want to complain about the bad apples.

The experience stuck in Figueroa’s mind, and as he was completing his residency in 2014, he asked Jha if he could join his research team. To his surprise, Jha accepted him despite his lack of research experience.

Now a hospitalist at Brigham and Women’s and assistant professor at the Harvard public health school, Figueroa credits Jha with helping him achieve his current positions and honing his research focus. Figueroa researches health care spending and policy, and their effects on vulnerable populations.

At the outset of their working relationship, every time Figueroa came up with a research idea, Jha would ask about the project’s practical impact. When Figueroa proposed studying whether hospitals had reduced the number of people who died while in their care, Jha asked what anyone would do with that information, and steered Figueroa instead into looking at the effects of specific policies.

Together they ended up writing influential papers showing the unfairness of federal programs intended to boost hospital performance. The programs penalized safety-net hospitals whose patients were sicker to start with because of social factors, such as low income.

Jha, he said, has a remarkable ability to turn data into stories, “by framing the complexity of the data in a way that makes sense to anyone.”

Figueroa, who comes from a family of Mexican migrant workers in Texas, said he and Jha shared “a sense of grit that comes with being part of an immigrant family. . . . We don’t take anything for granted. My family is grateful for being in this country.”

Jha is clearly the right person to be the nation’s COVID-19 coordinator, Figueroa said. “He is incredible at talking about uncertainty. Not a lot of people are very good at making decisions with imperfect information and communicating their decision-making.”

Alexa Gagosz of the Globe staff contributed to this story.





























Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar. Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.