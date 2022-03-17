Woman killed in Haverhill fire

O’Brien said responding firefighters located the woman, who was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name wasn’t disclosed.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said in a phone interview that the blaze at 40 Pilling St, a six-unit apartment complex, was reported around 10:06 p.m. The fire, he said, had originated on the left side of the first floor.

A woman was killed in a fire in Haverhill on Wednesday night, officials said.

Ten other people were displaced by the fire, and they’re being assisted by the Red Cross, according to O’Brien. He said the cause remained under investigation Thursday morning. Estimated financial damages weren’t immediately available.

“The entire building got some smoke damage,” O’Brien said. “The heaviest damage was done to the first floor.”

Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link told reporters at the scene that the woman was located in the back of the burning structure.

“The victim was located in the rear of the apartment, and crews were able to remove her from the building,” Link said, adding that she “unfortunately passed away from her injuries.”





