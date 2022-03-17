Yes, the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is happening this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

The parade will run a shorter route this year, starting at the Broadway T Station, running down West Broadway to East Broadway, and ending at Farragut Road. In previous years, the route looped around at City Point and continued to Dorchester Heights and Andrew Square.

After a two-year hiatus, the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this weekend with a shorter route. Here’s everything you need to know to celebrate this Sunday.

When does the parade start?

The parade will step off from Broadway Station at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

How can you get to the parade? Where can you park?

The MBTA Red Line stops right at the parade’s starting point, Broadway Station. The T typically runs at rush hour schedule on parade day to accommodate the crowds.

Advertisement

A note to bus passengers: Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, and 47 will be detoured around the parade route Sunday, and buses will not stop at Broadway or Andrew Stations starting at 9:45 a.m. until crowds clear.

Suburban parade-goers can take the Commuter Rail to South Station and hop on a free shuttle from Summer Street to East 1st Street in South Boston, which will run between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking is notoriously difficult on parade day, with road closures and crowds.

“Driving to the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade is not recommended,” parade organizers note on their website. “Parking will be limited due to the influx of people coming to South Boston for the event, in addition to street closures.”

Do you need to wear a mask?

Boston no longer requires people to wear masks indoors, or at large-scale events like the parade. If you take public transportation to the parade, however, be aware that the federal requirement to stay masked on buses and trains is still in effect.

Can you watch the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade from home?

Yes, you can. It will be broadcast live on NECN.

Why is the parade route shorter this year?

The decision to shorten the route was made during the height of the Omicron variant wave, when it was not clear whether large-scale public events would be safe by St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Advertisement

“We understand how meaningful the traditional route is to South Boston, with the parade incorporating Dorchester Heights where Evacuation Day was made possible,” Dave Falvey, commander of the South Boston Allied War Veteran Council, said in a statement. The focus this year, he said, was to “bring the parade back in some form for 2022, even if not the full route, after two very long years away.”

Bryan Bishop, director of parade operations for the South Boston Allied War Veteran Council, told public safety officials in a Zoom meeting Wednesday that the shorter route is due to both COVID concerns and public safety concerns. He cited an attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year in which a driver sped into the crowd, killing six people and injuring 48.

“This is the first time in two years that this parade has taken place, and at the same time it’s the first time in two years that Boston is going to see a crowd descend on South Boston like it’s going to see, because ... people have been pent up for two years,” Bishop said Wednesday.

State Senator Nick Collins, whose district covers all of South Boston, asked why the parade route can’t be protected with Jersey barriers.

“This thing’s been done for 100 years and, unfortunately, terrorism has been around a lot longer, and we’ve been able to keep the place safe,” Collins said during the meeting Wednesday. ”I have every trust that the committee and the police department can do that with the official route because it’s been done before.”

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed reporting.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.