NH to close state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is going to close its state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites and demobilize most of its mobile vaccination teams on March 31.

“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Wednesday.

The state opened 11 fixed vaccination sites between December and January, and mobile vaccination teams grew to seven.