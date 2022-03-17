fb-pixel Skip to main content

NH to close state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites

By Associated Press Associated Press,Updated March 17, 2022, 34 minutes ago
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is going to close its state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites and demobilize most of its mobile vaccination teams on March 31.

“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Wednesday.

The state opened 11 fixed vaccination sites between December and January, and mobile vaccination teams grew to seven.

The state sites will close in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham.

COVID-19 vaccines remain available through medical providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers and the three remaining mobile vaccination clinics.

Advertisement

The state closed its seven state managed COVID-19 testing sites on March 15 as cases of the virus dropped.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video