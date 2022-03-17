Could new public school be part of Harvard’s Allston assignment?

Penn Alexander, a K-8 school, has been an important asset to the university and the community and represents one of Penn’s five West Philadelphia Initiatives. These initiatives were community-based, in that the people of West Philadelphia helped identify them as key components of improving their community. Importantly, and I would argue essentially, they also were fully aligned with the university’s interests.

As former vice president for government, community, and public affairs at the University of Pennsylvania, I read with interest your March 10 editorial advocating for a Harvard-assisted public school in Allston, which mentioned the Penn Alexander university-assisted public school in Philadelphia ( “As Harvard looks to build in Allston, how about a university-affiliated public school?” ).

In the case of the university-assisted school, it was key that Penn’s Graduate School of Education was committed to the effort and that the school district, the teachers union, and the city and commonwealth governments were supportive of the school.

The initiatives recognized ways the university could align its functions and business practices with community interests. They included cleanliness and safety, which saw the establishment of a University City District and a program to install street-level lights throughout the neighborhood. Another initiative worked to increase the number of local residents involved in construction, particularly women and people of color in building trades. Other initiatives increased local retail options, especially a grocery store, and addressed the availability of affordable and improved housing.

The underlying principles of these efforts recognized that challenges to communities required coordinated interventions, identified by the community itself, with serious consultation and research by those studying urban issues (another benefit to the university). Penn benefited from the leadership of its then-president, Judith Rodin, and had the full support of its trustees, who understood that a great university relied significantly on its relationships with its neighbors and the civic and political leadership of the community.

Carol Scheman

Boston





Promise of community benefits should have real substance

Thank you for the editorial “As Harvard looks to build in Allston, how about a university-affiliated public school?” It steers the conversation on community benefits in the right direction.

Time and time again, developers have used the “carrot” of community benefits to deflect community opposition. At times, the promise of community benefits comes dangerously close to being a tactic of co-optation of community organizations and leadership. Allston-Brighton has not been immune to such practices.

Your suggestion of a Harvard-affiliated public school illustrates how community benefits should be approached: The benefits should be public, i.e., they should benefit the entire community. This is not to be confused with other, more privatized so-called benefits, such as individual scholarships, subsidies to private schools, and small grants to select local civic groups.

Maria G. Rodrigues

Brighton