Credit where it’s due in renewed life for Lower Neponset River

What a great day for the Neponset River (“Activists hail EPA ruling on Neponset,” Metro, March 15). Government officials have committed the resources necessary to clean up the polluted sediments and restore the ecological integrity of the river. There were plenty of well-deserved thanks and kudos to go around.

One person who was not mentioned is, to my mind, the superstar of the environmental and recreational restoration of the Lower Neponset. Valerie Burns had been an open-space planner and advocate for the City of Boston and then became head of the Boston Natural Areas Network, where she used her considerable community organizing, fund-raising, and political skills to leverage significant land acquisition, greenway planning and development, and activation of the parklands along the Neponset.