Pedestrians don’t have license to cross street anywhere, any time

Pedestrians’ lack of understanding of their responsibility involving the applicable law when crossing a street is a major cause of accidents and fatalities (“Jaywalking is beside the point — make our roads safer,” Letters, March 3). Most of us think we understand what jaywalking is. How many know that a pedestrian crossing within the crosswalk lines can also commit a violation?

Crossing at a crosswalk does not give people permission to act rashly. The law requires that one remain off of the street, pausing, before proceeding into the roadway. One may enter the crosswalk only when there is no oncoming traffic. Failure to comply with this rule is in fact a form of jaywalking, and that’s punishable by a paltry $1 fine? Failure to educate the public and enforce the law regarding a pedestrian’s responsibility when crossing roadways significantly contributes to the statistics related to traffic death and injury.