Baker Mayfield requests trade after Browns lose out on Deshaun Watson

Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson that he wasn't coming to Cleveland, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Mayfield requested to be traded from the Browns Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson , a person familiar with the discussions told the Associated Press.

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland. The Browns aren’t wiling to let him go just yet.

The team, in turn, denied Mayfield's demand, said a person with knowledge of the Browns' decision.

Led by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, the Browns sent a delegation to Houston Tuesday and met with Watson, who became a potential option after a grand jury declined to indict him last week. Watson had been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct.

Watson is also being pursed by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

The Browns' overtures toward Watson triggered a strong reaction from Mayfield, whose feelings were hurt. He ended his social media hiatus by posting a letter on Twitter and Instagram, expressing disappointment and confusion over the situation.

Mayfield struggled last season after hurting his left shoulder in Week 2 as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said he was confident Mayfield would bounce back in 2022 and be the starter.

However, it now appears the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns may be broken beyond repair. Cleveland may have to trade for another QB, sign a free agent or draft a prospect.

Cowboys release RT La’el Collins

The Cowboys released right tackle La’el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense.

Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

The release of Collins, 29, comes five days after the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami.

The final two seasons in Dallas for Collins were rough. He didn’t play at all in 2020 because of hip surgery. Last year, he got a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Collins sued the league with two games remaining on the suspension, and court documents in the lawsuit revealed that the NFL accused him of bribing a drug-testing official. Collins’s agent strongly denied the allegations.

After serving the entire suspension, Collins didn’t immediately get his job back. The Cowboys stayed with another undrafted player in Terence Steele, although Collins eventually did start again. Steele is expected to replace him again.

Collins had three years left on a $50 million, five-year extension signed in 2019. It was his third contract with the Cowboys. Collins started 71 of 74 games for Dallas, including 47 of 48 regular-season games from 2017-19 before hip surgery.



