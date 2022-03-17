Bruins miss Patrice Bergeron but they aren’t about to rush him back

This would be dire news if the playoffs weren’t six weeks on the horizon and the Bruins weren’t sitting comfortably with their postseason seed. What’s important now for Bergeron, 36, is to take his time, eliminate the risk of a protracted infection, and report back to work in time to ready for a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

Bergeron, forced to the sidelines to deal with an elbow/arm injury, won’t be back in the Black-and-Gold lineup until next week at the earliest. Coach Bruce Cassidy cautioned that the captain may need some extra time off the job, be it to recuperate or to fend off risk of infection.

ST. PAUL — The Bruins joined 31 other teams around the NHL Wednesday night, wishing they had Patrice Bergeron in their lineup.

In case anyone needs reminding, this could be Bergeron’s last crack at the title. He is working under an expiring deal and can sign anywhere he wishes come July 13, opening day of the NHL’s UFA window.

Another option for Bergeron, still among the game’s best 200-foot players, would be to call it a career. If he has made his decision, he’s not saying, thus far divulging only that he’d expect to keep playing for the Bruins if he were to extend his career.

If he opts for retirement, no one will feel it greater and faster than Brad Marchand. The two have ridden together for years as one of the game’s most prolific duos, their effectiveness and production all the greater when David Pastrnak lines up on the right.

They’ve also made for an inseparable penalty-killing tandem, often turning shorthanded drudgery into a goal-scoring opportunity. Those league-leading 33 career shorthanded goals scored by Marchand? Nine have been unassisted. But 15 of the other 24 have Bergeron listed as a helper.

With Tomas Nosek his center here in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Wild, Marchand was still an obvious factor, picking up a power-play goal that evened the score, 2-2, in the second. But without his trusted right-hand man, his game was not the same.

“The chemistry aspect, I know where to go when he has the puck — and he knows where to go when I have the puck,” said Marchand. “There were a couple of times, breakouts tonight where, you know, [Nosek] and I weren’t in sync and I went to do something as he was making a pass, and then I wasn’t there — and vice versa.”

Nosek, added Marchand, plays the game much like Marchand. The Czech pivot is strong on pucks, solid on the forecheck, but he is a left stick, and Bergeron a right stick.

“Bergy’s always on his forehand coming to me,” explained Marchand, “and Nosey’s on his forehand going to Jake [DeBrusk]. So little things that make a difference, but not a huge deal. We just have to communicate more and figure it out quickly how each other likes to play.”

Where is his place?

Jack Studnicka, called up from Providence Wednesday morning when Bergeron looked doubtful, did not make it to the Xcel Energy Center in time to play. He watched from the press box.

A center with a right stick, he could plug into Bergeron’s spot on the No. 1 line Friday night in Winnipeg, in turn bumping Nosek back to the No. 4 line with Nick Foligno and Curtis Lazar.

Cassidy said he first wanted to review the tape from the Wild game, then make his lineup plans based on Friday morning’s workout in Winnipeg.

Studnicka, 23, again has been a producer in the AHL, collecting 33 points in 37 games. But he has flat-lined in his brief auditions with the varsity, picking up only two assists in 10 games this season, and pecking away with a 1-5—6 line in 32 NHL games total.

Another option would be to leave Nosek on line No. 1, where he won 12 of 16 faceoffs vs. the Wild, and let Studnicka pivot the No. 4 line.

A case of non-support

Jeremy Swayman’s eight-game winning streak came to an end vs. the Wild, though he was sharp, turning away 30 of 33 shots. The Bruins didn’t pepper the Wild’s Cam Talbot with as many quality chances. In his two losses to the Wild this season, Swayman was backed with only four goals and rarely worked with a lead. In the two games, the Wild held a 70:10 vs 8:50 advantage in lead time … One of the Bruins’ suspected deadline trade targets, Tomas Hertl, signed an eight-year, $65 million extension with the Sharks Wednesday. Unless general manager Don Sweeney comes up with a different answer by 3 p.m. Monday, it looks like the Bruins will enter the postseason with Erik Haula as their No. 2 center … Now 37-19-5 (79 points) for the season, the Bruins as of Thursday morning stood 11-12-4 vs. the 15 teams in possession of a playoff berth. Breakdown: 4-7-2 vs Eastern opponents and 7-5-2 vs. the Westies … Upon returning from Monday’s game in Montreal, the Bruins will have 19 games to go in the regular season, 11 of those at home.

