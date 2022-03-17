Celtics cruise past Stephen Curry-less Warriors

The Celtics held the Warriors to a season-low 32 points in the first half, built a 24-point lead and withstood one Golden State comeback bid, ultimately securing a gritty 110-88 win that will make the rest of the league take notice.

While they have been particularly dominant during that recent stretch, they also entered the night with the NBA’s top-ranked defense for the season. And for most of this night, they swarmed and smothered Golden State’s shooters and made them realize that nothing would come easily.

SAN FRANCISCO — Before his team faced the Celtics on Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Boston’s resurgence. He was complimentary, and he said that he thought the Celtics had one of the best defenses in the league over the past two months.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 7 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 20 points and 8 assists. Jordan Poole scored 27 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, but there was simply too much on his shoulders, with Stephen Curry leaving the game in the second quarter because of a foot injury and Klay Thompson (1 for 11 on 3-pointers) struggling mightily.

Curry appeared to be injured after Smart rolled onto his leg while chasing a loose ball in the second quarter. Afterward, Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Smart had a verbal altercation that appeared to be related to that play.

Even with Curry on the floor, however, Golden State’s offense was stuck in mud during the first half, when it made 29.3 percent of its shots and 16.7 percent of its 3-pointers.

The Celtics pushed ahead, 67-43, on a Tatum 3-pointer with 6:23 left in the third. But the Warriors pushed back behind Poole, whose 3-pointer in the final minute of the third capped a 26-12 run and sliced Boston’s lead to 79-69.

There would be no Celtics collapse, however. Golden State briefly pulled within 9, but a pair of Payton Pritchard 3-pointers stretched the lead back to a comfortable margin.

With the win, the Celtics (42-28) moved past the Bulls and into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 games remaining.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Smart also tangled with Warriors sharpshooter Thompson on an odd foul immediately after the collision with Curry. Thompson was getting ready to finish a fast-break with a layup when Smart swooped in to break up the play. His momentum carried him past Thompson, but Smart lifted a leg in the air and kicked the Warriors forward. It was not immediately obvious whether it was intentional, but it did result in a flagrant-1 foul.

⋅ Brown had a rough start. He air-balled a pair of 3-pointers, had the ball knocked off his leg on a drive, and then had a layup attempt swatted away, leading to a 3-pointer at the other end. But he found a rhythm in the second, when he scored 10 points and played some excellent defense.

⋅ Golden State missed some wide-open looks at the start of the game, and Boston’s usually airtight defense was a step slow. But that issue was quickly remedied, the resistance level was ratcheted up, and the misses kept coming. On consecutive possessions, Tatum and Smart absolutely gobbled up passes and rushed upcourt for layups.

⋅ Golden State mostly fired away from beyond the arc in the first half, but when it patrolled the paint Robert Williams ensured that it would not end well. The center had three powerful blocked shots and kept each one in-bounds to start fast breaks.

⋅ Derrick White’s shooting woes continued in the first half Wednesday. The guard was 0 for 6 from the field and 0 for 4 from the 3-point line, and several of the misses barely grazed the rim. Through the first half Wednesday, White was 14 for 61 from beyond the arc since being acquired by Boston last month.

⋅ Facing the unenviable task of overcoming a big deficit without Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors appeared prepared to cede the game early in the third quarter. But the Celtics had a few sloppy plays of their own and failed to take advantage at first, and coach Ime Udoka called a quick timeout. The reset worked. Two minutes later the lead was stretched to 24 points on a Tatum 3-pointer, but it did not stay there.

The Warriors, with a mostly bench lineup, began charging back Jordan Poole, who erupted for 19 points in the third quarter. His deep 3-pointer from the top of the key capped a 26-12 run and pulled Golden State within 79-69 at the start of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.