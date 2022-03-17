Dawn Staley says it’s time for top seed South Carolina to strut its stuff

The Gamecocks (29-2) open the tournament Friday against No. 16 seed Howard (21-9). The Bison had to win the first-ever play-in game in the new 68-team tournament for the women.

“If you win or lose [during the regular season], you’re going to get back up and continue the habits that you created,” Staley said. “Here, now your habits have to be on display every single game, every single practice, in and out through your day.”

Even in a season that finished with South Carolina selected as the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecocks have had a chance to grow and learn through their two losses. Coach Dawn Staley says it’s time to stop learning and to show what they know.

The Gamecocks are upbeat. If there were hard practices or harsh words after the 64-62 loss to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference title game on March 6, neither Staley nor her players were dwelling on it.

But there are things to fix. Kentucky outscored the Gamecocks, 21-7, in the fourth quarter of the loss, and in the semifinals Ole Miss used a 21-8 fourth period to make the result — a 61-51 South Carolina win — appear closer than it was.

Destanni Henderson said the energy in the last 12 days of practice has been better.

“I just feel like those last two games weren’t our best games. I feel like coming into practice after those games I feel like we’ve just been going even harder or just getting extra reps in,” the senior guard said.

Howard’s Fort-Davis said already playing one game on South Carolina’s floor is a small benefit for a team that can’t get caught up in the hype.

“We can’t play this game like we’re scared. Yes, they’re the No. 1 seed, but we have to play the game like they’re just any other team,” she said.

Despite their established perch on top of the women’s college basketball world. Friday’s game will be the first time in four years that South Carolina has hosted the women’s tournament in its own arena.

“I can’t wait to see the atmosphere,” all-American junior Boston said.

West Virginia’s Mike Carey retires

Mike Carey retired Wednesday after 21 seasons as women’s basketball coach at West Virginia. Carey guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 447-239 record.

Carey, 63, said he looks forward to spending time with his family, which includes five grandchildren. “This has been a lot of fun, and I am certainly proud of what we were able to build and accomplish,” Carey said. “It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else.”

Rhyne Howard earns third AP All-American

Rhyne Howard has joined an exclusive group by becoming a three-time Associated Press All-American.

The Kentucky senior became the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn first-team honors three times, getting a spot on the team announced Wednesday.

“That’s huge. Definitely selective company. To be a three-time, and one of nine, now that’s something you had to work for,” Howard said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I was glad I was able to accomplish that.”

Howard was joined on the first team by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones. Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot.

Metric for bracket questioned

Florida Gulf Coast is a No. 12 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament, something that few outside of the committee that put the bracket together seem to understand.

And the Eagles’ conference wants answers.

ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said Thursday that his league will ask how the Eagles merited such a low seed and evidently wouldn’t have made the field had they stumbled in their conference title game. FGCU was a nationally ranked team for most of the season, a winner at LSU in November and enters the tournament tied with South Carolina for the country’s best record at 29-2.

“The integrity of the bracket has to be fair to everybody,” Gumbart said. “And obviously the committee thinks it’s right. The committee puts out what it believes to be the best bracket. So, the question is, how do we find out the metric that pushed FGCU to 12, and find a way to adjust it?

“I don’t know that answer. We will follow up and get that answer and try to address it because there’s absolutely got to be a better way to put teams where they need to be.”