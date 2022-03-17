Dodgers buzzing at the possibilities with Freddie Freeman in their lineup

“On paper, it’s a great lineup, as good as any I’ve ever seen,” Roberts said Thursday, a day before Freeman was expected to arrive in camp.

All the speculation about Freeman joining the Dodgers went from rumor to real when the five-time All-Star, former Atlanta first baseman, and free agent agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million late Wednesday.

Dave Roberts used to imagine what it might be like to have Freddie Freeman on his side. The Los Angeles manager doesn’t have to wonder anymore.

Roberts’ bold optimism was echoed throughout the Dodgers’ clubhouse. In the 32-year-old Freeman, the Dodgers have another star, and a fourth former MVP on their 2022 roster. His left-handed bat figures to fill a hole left when Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers in late November.

“He’s a position player in a lineup of all All-Stars,” said pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a former MVP along with teammates Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. “With what Freddie brings, he’s got to be, if not the best, a top three or four hitter in the game.”

In addition to the hitting — Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs last season — Roberts said he will create more options in the field.

“I can’t exactly project what the lineup will be right now,” Roberts said. “But this roster was already very versatile. Now, there’s so much more we can do . . . we should grind teams, go deep into the ‘pens. We should score runs.”

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended past Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the start of the season after his administrative leave was extended through April 16 on Thursday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

He last pitched on June 29. On July 2, Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly, and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.

MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

“Mr. Bauer is cooperating with the MLB investigation and looks forward to resolving this matter. He continues to prepare for the 2022 MLB season,” Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in an emailed statement. “Administrative leave is not a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

Bauer went 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He was paid his $28 million salary last year, the first of a three-year, $102 million contract for the 2020 Cy Young winner.

Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer, saying they were unable to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt and concluding their investigation. Bauer has claimed the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.

Anthony Rizzo finalizes new Yankees pact

Anthony Rizzo was very happy to be back at spring training in pinstripes after finalizing a $32 million, two-year contract with the Yankees.

“At the end of the day, this is really where we wanted to be,” the first baseman told reporters in Tampa. “It’s just a great fit for trying to win a World Series, and that’s what it’s all about here.”

Rizzo homered off Nestor Cortes Jr. on his third at-bat in a simulated game. He gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons, but has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.

A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a lefthanded bat to a heavily righthanded batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs, and a .783 OPS last season, including eight homers and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

The deal creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 AL home run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury. Voit, new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, slugger Joey Gallo, and second baseman Gleyber Torres are scheduled to travel for the Yankees’ spring training opener Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton.

“Luke is an elite bat,” Rizzo said. “I think that everything is going to shape out. It always does somehow, someway. If it’s here, I think we’re going be a good duo. We get along, most importantly off the field.”

Rizzo on Thursday didn’t say what is vaccination status currently is. He said in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding “as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.”

Unless New York City changes its requirement, he will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium.

“I don’t think we’ll really have to worry about any of that, but we’ll see what the mandates are and all that,” Rizzo said. “It shouldn’t be a problem.”

Tigers boost bullpen with lefty Andrew Chafin

Lefthander Andrew Chafin and the Tigers finalized a $13 million, two-year contract, giving Detroit one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market.

The 31-year-old had a 1.83 ERA with a career-high five saves and 64 strikeouts in 71 games in 2021, splitting the season between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland. His ERA ranked No. 5 in the majors among relievers, and was among baseball’s leaders in opponents’ on-base and slugging percentage and opponents’ slugging percentage.

Chafin gets a $1 million signing bonus, $5.5 million this season, and $6.5 million in 2023. He joins a new-look team, which includes shortstop Javier Báez and former Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodríguez.

Brad Miller signs for two years in Texas

Brad Miller has agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, giving manager Chris Woodward a player who has started games at every infield and outfield position in his career. Miller hit 20 home runs for Philadelphia last season, when he started games at first base, second base, third base, right field, and left field. The 32-year-old will make $6 million this season, and $4 million in 2023 . . . The Angels made a pair of additions to their bullpen, signing former Cubs righty Ryan Tepera to a two-year deal worth $14 million and, according to multiple reports, longtime Arizona righty Archie Bradley for one year and $3.75 million. Both deals are pending physicals. Tepera had a 2.79 ERA and two saves in 65 games last season, striking out 74 and walking 19 in 61⅓ innings. Bradley battled two oblique strains with Philadelphia, but still held opposing hitters to a .258 average in 53 appearances . . . According to multiple reports, St. Louis agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Corey Dickerson, who finished last season with Toronto. The 32-year-old lefty swinger was an All-Star in 2017 with Tampa Bay, and has a career .815 OPS across nine seasons with six organizations. Also Thursday, Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty said he will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. He had imaging tests on it Tuesday, and has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened. Flaherty made just 17 starts last season, slowed by an oblique injury . . . The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris, and Robert Gsellman. Villar’s $6 million, one-year deal is pending a physical. He is slated to make $4.5 million in salary in 2022; the 30-year-old spent last year with the Mets, batting .249 with 18 homers and 42 RBIs in 142 games. Givens is guaranteed $5 million after he went 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and eight saves in Cincinnati. Norris’ one-year contract is worth $1.75 million plus a possible $2 million in incentives; he played for Detroit and Milwaukee last year, going 2-3 with a 6.16 ERA in 56 games. Gsellman, 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 appearances last year with the Mets, is in Cubs camp on a non-roster contract, according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity . . . The Mets signed former Red Sox utilityman Tzu-Wei Lin to a minor-league contract, according to team blog Metsmerized. Signed as an amateur free agent out of his native Taiwan in 2012, Lin made 101 appearances for Boston from 2017-20. He signed with Minnesota as a minor-league free agent that December, spending nearly the entire 2021 season on the Triple-A injured list . . . Baseball’s amateur draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19, its second straight season located at the city of the All-Star Game. MLB also announced a draft combine at San Diego’s Petco Park from June 14-20, including the top 300 prospects and up to 30 additional players.