NCAA men's tournament | St Peter's 85, Kentucky 79

It’s utter March Madness: No. 15 seed St. Peter’s stuns No. 2 Kentucky

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 17, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Doug Edert (25) of the Saint Peter's Peacocks celebrates after drawing a foul against the Kentucky Wildcats during overtime of Thursday's stunning 85-79 win in the NCAA East Region in Indianapolis.Dylan Buell/Getty

This will go down in the annals of Kentucky basketball as being worse than the loss to Duke and Christian Laettner. Way worse.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, which was dealt a devastating blow by the Blue Devils on Laettner’s miraculous buzzer-beater in the 1992 East Regional final in Philadelphia, was laid low yet again in the NCAA Tournament.

This time, John Calipari’s second-seeded Wildcats absorbed a stunning 85-79 setback in overtime against the 15th-seeded St. Peter’s Peacocks of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in a first-round East Region matchup in Indianapolis.

Daryl Banks III scored a team-high 27 points and Doug Edert added 20 points to help the Peacocks (20-11) ouster the blue-blooded Wildcats (26-8) of the vaunted Southeastern Conference and advance to a second-round matchup against either No. 7 Murray State or No. 10 San Francisco on Saturday.

