It’s utter March Madness: No. 15 seed St. Peter’s stuns No. 2 Kentucky

This will go down in the annals of Kentucky basketball as being worse than the loss to Duke and Christian Laettner. Way worse.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, which was dealt a devastating blow by the Blue Devils on Laettner’s miraculous buzzer-beater in the 1992 East Regional final in Philadelphia, was laid low yet again in the NCAA Tournament.

This time, John Calipari’s second-seeded Wildcats absorbed a stunning 85-79 setback in overtime against the 15th-seeded St. Peter’s Peacocks of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in a first-round East Region matchup in Indianapolis.