Mikaela Shiffrin wins fourth overall World Cup ski title, places second in super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin won women skiing’s overall World Cup title for the fourth time on Thursday, fueled by speed races that turned her expected duel with Petra Vlhová into a runaway success. Shiffrin finished second in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in France — one day after a surprise victory in the downhill — to put more pressure on Vlhová for the overall title. The Slovakian skier had to finish no worse than seventh to stop Shiffrin from extending her lead in the standings beyond 200 points with only their specialty slalom and giant slalom races left over the weekend. The defending champion finished 17th, outside the top 15 scoring places, to trail Shiffrin by 236 points. Shiffrin sat in the snow watching her rival’s run, shielding her eyes behind sunglasses, and smiled in her moment of victory. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway won the race and was the first to greet Shiffrin with a long hug. Shiffrin earned her fourth giant crystal globe trophy after winning three straight overall titles from 2017-19, and one month after struggling at the Beijing Olympics. American skier Lindsey Vonn also won four overall titles in her career, trailing behind only Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s six titles in the 1970s.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved. The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Advertisement

NBA

Ex-Mavericks GM sues Cuban

Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson sued the team, alleging that team owner Mark Cuban fired him in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct by a team executive. In a court document filed in a Dallas County court, Nelson said his relationship with Cuban soured after he called for action against a team executive who is a close Cuban aide for sexually harassing a job applicant. Unbeknownst to Nelson, the lawsuit said, Cuban had reached a confidential settlement with the applicant. When Nelson complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of illegal retaliation, Cuban offered him $52 million to drop the complaint and enter into a non-disclosure agreement, the lawsuit alleged. Nelson also accused Cuban of a pattern of covering up sexual misconduct claims.

Advertisement

Horse racing

Baffert seeks suspension delay

Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert argued in a Kentucky court in Frankfurt that a 90-day suspension imposed by the state’s racing commission would essentially end his career. Baffert is asking a judge to delay the suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner. Baffert’s attorneys argued the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18. Baffert was not in the courtroom Thursday.

Figure skating

Lius target of Chinese spying?

US Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father Arthur Liu — a former political refugee — were among those targeted in a spying operation that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government, the elder Liu says. Arthur Liu told the Associated Press he had been contacted by the FBI last October, and warned about the scheme just as his 16-year-old daughter was preparing for the Winter Olympics that took place in Beijing in February. The father said he did not tell his daughter about the issue so as not to scare her or distract her from the competition. The Justice Department announced charges against five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government in a series of brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States. Arthur Liu said he and his daughter were included in the criminal complaint as “Dissident 3″ and “family member,” respectively. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he was “not aware of the specifics’' surrounding the allegations, and said China is “firmly opposed to the US slandering by making an issue of this out of thin air.’’

Advertisement

Soccer

US men make additions

Forwards Gio Reyna and Jordan Pefok and goalkeeper Ethan Horvath are back on the US team for the first time since September, among eight additions on the 27-man roster announced for the final three World Cup qualifiers that start next week … Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal for Barcelona to secure a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray and send the struggling European powerhouse into the quarterfinals of the Europa League … Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was “deeply unconscious” after being poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying from severe head and chest injuries in a plane crash in 2019, an English jury concluded. Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel. He was flying to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales after signing from French club Nantes. The jury at an inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall found that Sala was a passenger on a private plane being flown by a pilot, David Ibbotson, who did not have the correct authority to fly at night. The plane broke up when it crashed into the sea. Ibbotson’s body has never been found.

Advertisement











