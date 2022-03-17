No. 12 Richmond pulls first upset of tournament by ousting No. 5 Iowa

Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points, Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 seed Richmond leaned on its experience to record the first upset of the NCAA Tournament by holding off Big Ten tournament champ Iowa, 67-63, in a first-round Midwest Region matchup on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes (26-10), who were unable to carry over the momentum of winning four times in four days at the Big Ten tournament last weekend.

The Spiders are making their 10th tournament appearance and first since 2011, when they reached the Sweet 16 as — you guessed it — the No. 12 seed. They reached the Sweet 16 that year before losing to Kansas.

Led by sixth-year senior Grant Golden, Richmond’s 20-player roster is made up of five fifth-year graduate seniors — including Gilyard — and three fourth-year seniors. And that experience showed down the stretch, when Gilyard sealed the win by hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 16 seconds.

Defending champ Baylor rolls

Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points that included a dunk and salute just before halftime, and defending national champion Baylor opened the NCAA Tournament with an 85-49 victory over Norfolk State in an East Region first-round matchup in Fort Worth, Texas. Freshman standout Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds for the top-seeded Bears (27-6), who had to travel less than 100 miles from their Waco campus. Baylor will play eighth-seeded North Carolina, a 95-63 winner over No. 9 Marquette, in the second round Saturday. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Bryant had 15 points for 16th-seeded Norfolk State (24-7), which was playing 10 years and a day after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. The Spartans were a No. 15 seed and 21½-point underdog when they beat Missouri, 86-84. The Spartans entered as one of the biggest underdogs in this year’s first-round games at 20½ points. Despite some size up front, they couldn’t keep up with the Bears and never came close to an upset.

Overall No. 1 Gonzaga moves on

Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and top overall seed Gonzaga struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State for 30 minutes before pulling away late for a 93-72 win in a first-round West Region matchup in Portland, Ore. The tournament’s No. 1 team for the second straight season, the Zags (27-3) were sluggish early and couldn’t make a basket for a long stretch of the first half. The eventual overwhelming surge from the Bulldogs finally arrived with about 10 minutes to go when Gonzaga went on a 24-1 run, turning a four-point game into a blowout. Timme was the catalyst, topping 30 points for the fifth time in his career while also grabbing 13 rebounds. Chet Holmgren, the Zags’ 7-foot freshman, added 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks. The Zags will face the No. 9 seed Memphis in the second round on Saturday . . . DeAndre Williams had 14 points, Jalen Duren made a crucial basket down the stretch as Memphis survived their first-round game against eighth-seeded Boise State, 64-53. The Tigers (22-10), whose poor start to the season had coach Penny Hardaway dropping expletives in a press conference, are into the second round where they will face top-seeded Gonzaga. Abu Kigab had 20 points to lead the eighth-seeded Broncos (27-8), the Mountain West regular-season and tournament champs, who were making their first appearance in the tournament since 2015 . . . Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard, helping the No. 11 seed Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State, 75-63. Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes.

Coach K’s long memory

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will coach his 128th NCAA tournament game when the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-6) face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10) in a West Region matchup in Greenville, S.C.

He was asked Thursday what he remembered about his first tournament game with Duke, in 1984. He didn’t hesitate, recalling how the 80-78 first-round loss to Washington ended on inbounds pass meant to be an alley-oop to Johnny Dawkins.

Dawkins and Washington’s Clay Damon collided going for the ball and the clock ran out.

“Yeah, Johnny Dawkins got undercut, and there was no call in Pullman, Washington,” Coach K said. “So that was my first experience, and we lost a real close game.”

Miami’s Moore well-traveled

University of Miami guard Charlie Moore is back in the NCAA Tournament after a long journey in college hoops. The 10th-seeded Hurricanes (23-10), who face a first-round Midwest Region matchup against No. 7 Southern Cal (26-7), are Moore’s fourth team in six years. He began at Cal in the 2016-17, then transferred to Kansas where he sat a season before making his tournament debut with the Jayhawks in 2019. Moore left for DePaul for two seasons before heading to Miami for his final year. He said he never doubted any of his choices. “I never really tried to worry about anything,” he said. “I just tried to take it one moment at a time. I feel like I did that.” . . . Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-10-inch, 250-pound center who never was far from trouble when he was at Kansas, has resurfaced at Chattanooga and will the 13th-seeded Mocs a chance against No. 4 Illinois and star big man Kofi Cockburn. De Sousa was a reserve on the 2018 KU team that reached the Final Four and sat out the next season under suspension when the FBI’s investigation into college basketball recruiting revealed his guardian had accepted money from an Adidas representative. He didn’t do much when he returned for 2019-20 — other than get suspended 12 games for his role in a melee at the end of a game against Kansas State — and he sat out last season for personal reasons.

Ben Howland out at Mississippi St.

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program. Howland went 18-16 this season with the Bulldogs and 134-98 overall. They are coming off Wednesday night’s 60-57 first-round NIT loss to Virginia after reaching the final last spring. MSU appeared in the NIT three times the past five seasons along with making the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Howland is 535-304 in 26 years and coached at UCLA, Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona before taking over at MSU in 2015 . . . UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin signed a six-year contract extension that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season. Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the deal hours before the fourth-seeded Bruins opened play in the NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Akron in Portland, Oregon. Cronin, who was hired by Jarmond’s predecessor Dan Guerrero, has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008 . . . Former Indiana coach Archie Miller, 43, is reportedly on the short list to become Rhode Island’s next coach, ESPN reported. Miller, who was fired last season after four years at Indiana, would mark a return to the Atlantic 10, where he coached at Dayton for six seasons from 2011-17 and led the Flyers to four consecutive NCAA tournaments, an Elite Eight and two regular-season championships.



