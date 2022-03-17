No. 5 UConn men upset by No. 12 New Mexico State

BUFFALO — New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen scored a game-high 37 points to eliminate the fifth-seeded University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, 70-63, in a first-round West Region matchup on Thursday at the Key Center.

The Huskies (23-10) were the second No. 5 seed to be ushered out on the first day of the NCAA men’s tournament after No. 12 Richmond upset No. 5 Iowa in the previous matchup at the same venue.

The Aggies (27-6) , champions of the WAC conference, advance to the second round after posting their first NCAA tournament win since 1970 and will face the winner of a late matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont.