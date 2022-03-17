fb-pixel Skip to main content
NCAA men's tournament | New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63

No. 5 UConn men upset by No. 12 New Mexico State

By Associated PressUpdated March 17, 2022, 42 minutes ago
New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (left) drives to the basket for a layup contested by UConn's Andre Jackson (center) and Isaiah Whaley (right) during the second half of Thursday's first-round West Region matchup in Buffalo, N.Y.Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

BUFFALO — New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen scored a game-high 37 points to eliminate the fifth-seeded University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, 70-63, in a first-round West Region matchup on Thursday at the Key Center.

The Huskies (23-10) were the second No. 5 seed to be ushered out on the first day of the NCAA men’s tournament after No. 12 Richmond upset No. 5 Iowa in the previous matchup at the same venue.

The Aggies (27-6) , champions of the WAC conference, advance to the second round after posting their first NCAA tournament win since 1970 and will face the winner of a late matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont.

Allen was the only player on New Mexico State’s team to score in double figures after converting 10 of 24 field goals, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and all 13 of his free throws.

R. J. Cole led the Huskies with 20 points, scoring 18 in the second half.



