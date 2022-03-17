Northeastern is confident and experienced heading into Women’s Frozen Four

When the Huskies arrived at Penn State Wednesday for this year’s Frozen Four, they again brought confidence, but that feeling had a teammate: experience.

The Huskies had never made it that far in the tournament. Add to that the unusual way in which the tournament was held i — in a weeklong bubble at a neutral site in Erie, Pa. — and it was strange for a program that thrives on routine.

Entering last year’s NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, Northeastern was confident, but everything was new.

“Now we have excitement and confidence coming in here,” said goaltender Aerin Frankel. “It feels more normal for us. We belong here.”

Northeastern (31-4-2) will draw upon its last few years of dominance when it faces Minnesota Duluth in a semifinal rematch Friday at 3:30 p.m. Last year, the Huskies and Bulldogs played for nearly 80 minutes before defensewoman Skylar Fontaine scored with 30 seconds left in overtime to send the Huskies to the national championship game.

This time, though Minnesota Duluth (26-11-1) might not be one of the top seeds of the tournament, there is no doubt that it will be the toughest team Northeastern has faced this season.

Not much has changed for the Huskies. They still have their stellar top line of Maureen Murphy, Chloe Aurard, and Alina Mueller, who have 61 goals among them. They still have Fontaine, who is a playmaker on offense as much as she is on defense, with 41 assists this season. And they have the nation’s best goalie for the second year in the row in Frankel, who heard her name called as the Women’s Hockey Goaltender of the Year Tuesday.

“You look at our lineup with the numbers of senior and fifth-year players we have in it,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint. “That is why we have confidence here.”

The same is mostly true for Minnesota Duluth, which, like Northeastern, used the NCAA’s COVID-19 extra-eligibility provision to keep players around for an additional year. The Bulldogs did lose Ashton Bell to the Canadian Olympic team but held on to the remainder of their powerhouses, including Gabbie Hughes, who gave Harvard fits in the NCAA opening round last week.

Hughes, one of three finalists for this year’s Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player, scored her first collegiate hat trick against the Crimson, elevating her to a team-leading 22 goals on the season.

The biggest difference between last year’s Minnesota Duluth squad and this year’s is an addition that gives their offense a bit more oomph.

Elizabeth Giguere, the 2020 Kazmaier Award winner and a 2018 national champion with Clarkson, transferred in the offseason. In Giguere, the Bulldogs added a player who has a boatload of postseason experience. She leads the team in points with 60 (21 goals, 39 assists).

During her time at Clarkson, Giguere faced Northeastern four times, scoring only two goals and winning once, losing once, and tying twice. The Huskies know the way to limit her abilities, and will call upon that experience Friday.

“She is tough to defend in that she can score, but she can also distribute,” said Flint. “If you lose track of her, she will make you pay for it. She complements two good linemates to make them even stronger.”

Frankel is ready to stop whatever Giguere, Hughes, and their teammates throw at her, and she believes the Huskies are using the festivities around their second Frozen Four to pump themselves up.

“Our team is most prepared when there is a lot of excitement around,” said Frankel.

It’s not just the atmosphere that has Northeastern positive. The Huskies decisively eliminated Wisconsin, the team that broke their hearts in the national championship game last season, in last Saturday’s quarterfinal. With that 4-2 victory, they are one step closer to winning the program’s first national championship.

Standing between them and the winner of the evening semifinal between Yale and Ohio State, though, is a Minnesota Duluth team also seeking redemption. Flint hopes it’s his team that gets to continue its story.

“There is a feeling like we have some unfinished business here,” he said.

Women’s Frozen Four

at University Park, Pa.

Semifinals

Friday, March 18

Northeastern vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Yale, 7 p.m.

Final

Sunday, March 20, 4 p.m.



