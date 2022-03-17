Patriots sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery to two-year deal

The Patriots have made another free-agent acquisition, signing Ty Montgomery to a two-year deal, according to a league source.
Montgomery entered the league in 2015 as a wide receiver but soon switched his position to running back. He spent three and a half seasons with the Packers — totaling 849 rushing yards and 827 receiving yards during that time — before getting traded to the Ravens in 2018.
Montgomery, who turned 29 in January, spent the last two seasons with the Saints. In 14 games last year, he caught 16 passes for 95 yards and also rushed for 44 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 59 yards.
Patriots deals so far
▪ The Patriots signed free agent cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal.
▪ Running back James White is returning on a two-year deal.
▪ Special teamer Matthew Slater, 37, is reportedly returning to New England on a a one-year, $2.62 million fully guaranteed contract. It will be his 15th NFL season.
▪ Kicker Nick Folk is returning on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots agreed to bring back backup QB Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots are bringing back versatile offensive lineman James Ferentz
▪ Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $9 million.
▪ The Patriots are using a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.
