Postcard from spring training: Nate Eovaldi gets an early adrenaline rush

“It just felt so good to be out there,” he said. “I took a deep breath. The adrenaline was going and I felt giddy.”

Red Sox righthander Nate Eovaldi threw two dominant innings against teammates and was plenty happy afterward.

This is the time of year when pitchers rule, making big leaguers look more like Little Leaguers.

But he also said it’s all relative.

“The hitters don’t get to face anybody in the offseason,” said Eovaldi. “Maybe they’re facing a machine or just somebody throwing to them, like high school guys or college guys. I feel like we were on another level as far as facing the guys in camp. But by the second week, they’re ready to go.”

Advertisement

In the offseason, Eovaldi was throwing to catcher Connor Wong and a mannequin.

“You’re facing the dummy in the box and you’re not going to get a reaction from them,” said Eovaldi. “It was good to get feedback from the guys, to see their swings and reactions.”

He threw a nasty slider to Kevin Plawecki that stung the catcher’s hands and was an easy out to shortstop. Then he teased him about it.

The next day, Plawecki was still shaking his head and laughing it off.

Practice was open to the public but the turnout was lower than pre-COVID days.

“I didn’t notice,” said Eovaldi. “I was locked in.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.