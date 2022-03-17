A preview of all 5 MIAA girls’ basketball championship games

The MIAA Division 1-5 girls’ basketball state finals will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Tsongas Arena in Lowell, the culmination of the inaugural statewide tournament. Here’s a look at all the matchups.

Junior Anna Foley (33), pictured with Andover teammate Tess Gobiel (4), has been a force in the Golden Warriors' run to the Division 1 state final.

Matchup: No. 1 ANDOVER (21-1) vs. No. 3 SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL (20-1)

Sunday, Tsongas Center, 4 p.m.

Coaches: Alan Hibino, 5th year (Andover), James Gee, 1st year (Springfield Central)

Andover starting 5: G Michaela Buckley (So.); G Tess Gobiel (Sr.); G Amelia Hanscom (Jr.); F Marissa Kobelski (Jr.); F Anna Foley (Jr.)

Springfield Central starting 5: G Amany Lopez (Jr.), G Heaven Morris (Jr.), G Brooklyn Oliveiro (Jr.), G Jordis Tautalatsi (Jr.), F Julie Bahati (Jr.).

Player to watch/Andover: Anna Foley has stymied teams as a 6-foot-3-inch offensive hub. She’s a strong, hard-nosed interior player who can also make high-level passes and knock down the occasional jumper. Foley uses her size to create advantages for herself and her teammates.

Player to watch/Springfield Central: Julie Bahati has been on a roll in the state tournament, averaging 19.3 points per game over the past three contests. She’s a 6-foot-2-inch forward who plays a pivotal role in Springfield Central’s tough defense.

The lowdown: The Golden Eagles’ one loss all season came to a Cathedral Catholic squad from California. Springfield Central plays at one of the fastest paces in the state and will test an Andover defense that has thwarted nearly every opponent this season. The Warriors, meanwhile, can play inside-out through Foley and Hanscom. This has the makings of a low-scoring matchup where every possession will count.

Megan Olbrys is a tough cover in the paint for the unbeaten Norwood girls' basketball team. DebeeTlumacki

Division 2

Matchup: No. 1 NORWOOD (24-0) vs. No. 3 OLIVER AMES (21-3)

Saturday at Tsongas Center, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Amy Quinn, 7th year (Norwood); Laney Clement-Holbrook, 46th year (Oliver Ames).

Norwood starting 5: G Erin Reen (Sr.), G Ally Steeves (Sr.), G Samantha Reen (Sr.), F Tricia Wladkowski (So.), F Meg Olbrys (Sr.).

Oliver Ames starting 5: G Kaydance Derba (So.), G/F Hailey Bourne (Sr.), G/F Sarah Hilliard (So.), G/F Caroline Peper (Sr.), G/F Jasmyn Cooper (So.).

Player to watch/Norwood: Meg Olbrys makes everyone around her better. The Villanova-bound catalyst is a force both inside and out, consistently provides timely hustle plays, and has a knack for delivering exactly what her team needs.

Player to watch/Oliver Ames: Caroline Peper is automatic from downtown and can also finish at a high level inside. The New York University-bound energizer regularly delivers in the clutch and doesn’t seem to feel any sort of pressure. Much like Olbrys, she brings out the best in those around her.

The lowdown: Both teams have had spectacular runs to get here. Norwood has survived every test and remained undefeated, most recently outlasting Whitman-Hanson in a grueling semifinal. Oliver Ames found a way against a Medfield team it lost to twice in the regular season and is hitting its stride at the right time. Norwood coach Amy Quinn said the Tigers are the biggest team the Mustangs have faced all season and have a unique style.

Senior Caroline Peper is the unquestioned leader for Oliver Ames. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Yirsy Queliz (3) runs the point for St. Mary's. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 3

Matchup: No. 2 ST. MARY’S (24-3) vs. No. 4 ROCKLAND (21-3)

Friday, Tsongas Center, 5:30 p.m.

Coaches: Jeff Newhall, 17th year (St. Mary’s), Diana Newcomb, 10th year (Rockland)

St. Mary’s starting 5: G Yirsy Queliz (Jr.), G Bella Owumi (7th.), G Niya Morgen (Jr.), G Kellyn Preira (Jr.), F Olivia Abbott (Sr.)

Rockland starting 5: G Maggie Elie (So.), G Sydney Blaney (Jr.), G/F Charlie Kelleher (Jr.), F Maddie Murphy (Sr.), F Julia Elie (Sr.).

Player to watch/St. Mary’s: Yirsy Queliz is a do-it-all point guard who can control a game’s pace. She has a quick first step and impressive court vision, but her jump shot has come a long way since she started in the Spartans’ last state championship game as an eighth-grader in 2019.

Player to watch/Rockland: Julia Elie, who will play at Bentley University, is a polished and unselfish player. She doesn’t force anything, has great vision, and finishes at a high level around the rim. It’s no secret that she’s the engine for the Bulldogs.

The lowdown: St. Mary’s wields a capable blend of shooters supporting their star floor general. Morgen, a transfer from Swampscott, has a knack for clutch shot-making, and Preira can shoot and crash the glass. Don’t mistake the young Owumi for an easy matchup; she might be the best individual defender on the team. Rockland, meanwhile, is a gritty, in-your-face team that has allowed just 36.8 points per game this season. The Bulldogs make life difficult regardless of the opponent.

Bentley-bound Julia Elie is a threat inside and outside for Rockland. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Division 4

Matchup: No. 4 AMESBURY (20-4) vs. No. 10 MILLBURY (19-5)

Saturday, Tsongas Center, noon

Coaches: Greg Dollas, 4th year (Amesbury); Steve Reno, 24th year (Millbury).

Amesbury starting 5: G McKenna Hallinan (Sr.), G Gabriella Redford (Sr.), G/F Avery Hallinan (Sr.), F Olivia DeLong (Sr.), G/F Samantha Kimball (Jr.).

Millbury starting 5: G Danielle Gilbert (Fr.), G Bianca Vincequere (Jr.), G Ashleigh Lagor (So.), F Layce Hermans (Jr.), F Katelyn Gasco (Sr.).

Player to watch/Amesbury: Greg Dollas has a balanced group. Four seniors are playing sports in college – McKenna Hallinan (UMass Boston soccer), Redford (Framingham State basketball), Avery Hallinan (Endicott basketball), and DeLong (Boston University softball). Avery Hallinan plays multiple positions, can score inside and out, passes well, and is always on the attack.

Player to watch/Millbury: Ashleigh Lagor, Bianca Vincequere, and Layce Hermans are Millbury’s leading scorers. Reno said it’s a balanced group with several consistent contributors.

The lowdown: Both teams have had special runs and have many capable playmakers. Amesbury’s edge in athleticism could pay dividends, especially if Avery Hallinan gets comfortable. Millbury advanced to the Division 3 semifinals two years ago before the COVID shutdown and did not participate in basketball at all last season. Losing 10 players since that run, including four who currently play collegiately, Millbury has picked up where it left off. The Lady Woolies will be playing in their first state championship since they competed in four straight from 2008 through 2011.

Division 5

The matchup: No. 1 HOOSAC VALLEY (21-3) vs. No. 3 HOPEDALE (21-2)

Sunday, Tsongas Center, 2 p.m.

Coaches: Holly McGovern, 2nd year (Hoosac Valley), Jason Rojee, 1st year (Hopedale)

Hoosac Valley starting 5: G Averie McGrath (Sr.), G Ashlyn Lesure (Fr.), G Rylynn Witek (Sr.), G/F Alyssa Garabedian (Sr.), C Gabby Billetz (Jr.)

Hopedale starting 5: G Bri Frongillo (Sr.), G Lilah Casey (Sr.), F Nore Hodgens (Sr.), F Caroline Hurley (Sr.), C Phoebe Carroll (8th.)

Player to watch/Hoosac Valley: Averie McGrath leads the team at 18.8 points per game. The senior can light up the perimeter, as evidenced by her eight 3-pointers and 32 points in a 66-32 quarterfinal win over Carver.

Player to watch/Hopedale: Bri Frongillo eclipsed 2,000 points this season and has been all-but unstoppable with 48-point and 31-point performances in the state tournament. She’s a prolific three-point shooter who will play at Bryant in college.

The lowdown: In six games over the past month, the Hurricanes have held every opponent under 40 points while they’ve averaged 61 points per game. Hopedale, meanwhile, has lost once in the 2022 calendar year and scored at least 55 points in each of its state tournament games. This contest should be a clash of dynamic offenses and guard play.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.