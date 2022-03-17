NCAA Tournament: Providence men fend off upset bid from South Dakota State to advance to second round

They’ll face the winner of No. 5 Iowa, the Big Ten tournament champion, and No. 12 Richmond, the Atlantic 10 winner.

The four-seed Friars staved off an upset bid from No. 13 South Dakota State to win, 66-57, in Buffalo to advance to the second round.

Providence is accustomed to playing close games, and Thursday’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round game was no exception.

It’s the first time the Friars have advanced past the first round since 2016.

Al Durham and Noah Horchler led Providence with 13 points; Jared Bynum added 11.

The Jackrabbits were the Summit League tournament champions, and came in as a popular underdog. The betting line on the game favored Providence by just 2.5 points right before tip.

Providence led by as much as 14 with 16 minutes to go. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to three with fewer than three minutes to go, but Bynum sunk four key free throws with under a minute to play to create separation. The Jackrabbits didn’t have enough to rally.



