Revolution lose to Pumas on penalty kicks in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal

The Revolution, who won the opening leg, 3-0, at Gillette Stadium last week, were on the defensive for most of the contest. Pumas utilized the Estadio Olimpico Universitario’s 75-yard width to spread the field, attacking from the wings via Omar Islas and Sebastian Saucedo. All of the Pumas goals were produced by crosses from the right wing.

Argentinian forward Juan Dinenno scored two goals and converted the deciding penalty after Pumas took a 3-0 victory in regulation time. Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera saved a late point-blank header from Omar Gonzalez and made the difference in penalty kicks by stopping Tommy McNamara’s attempt before Sebastian Lletget sent his try high.

The Revolution came close to advancing in the CONCACAF Champions League, but fell on penalty kicks to UNAM Pumas after playing to a 3-3 tie in the two-leg series in Mexico City Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Dinenno opened the scoring off an Islas cross, sent on by Rogerio De Oliveira, in the 33d minute, finishing off his thigh. Dinenno upped the lead off another feed from Rogerio, the sequence starting with right back Alan Mozo in the 49th minute. Saucedo converted the tying goal at the back post, finishing a Mozo cross that was flicked on by Brandon Bye in the 59th minute.

With the game opening up, Pumas coach Andres Lillini sent in Brazilian forward Diogo De Oliveira and Colombian winger Washington Corozo. Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena countered with Jozy Altidore in place of Gustavo Bou, who appeared to be injured. Altidore was cautioned by Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton before touching the ball, following what appeared to be a minor clash with Mozo in the 72d minute. Altidore earned a yellow card in a similar situation in the first leg of the series.

The Revolution, who visit Charlotte in a league match Saturday, began using the space, DeJuan Jones advancing into the attack. In the opening leg, Jones’ runs on the left helped prevent Pumas from threatening on the wings; this time, the Revolution conceded the wings until the late going.

Advertisement

Gonzalez came close to deciding the series in the first minute of stoppage time off a Lletget cross, then Dinenno’s shot was saved by Edwards. In penalty kicks, both teams scored on their first two tries, then Talavera and Edwards (on Efrain Velarde) saved. After Lletget missed, Nicolas Freire gave Pumas a 3-2 edge in penalties. Altidore converted, then Dinenno finished things off.