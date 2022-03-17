Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bats strike early, often in Grapefruit League opener

Score: Red Sox 14, Twins 1.
Record: 1-0.
The first homer of Spring Training belongs to Bobby! pic.twitter.com/7XDbzatycq— Red Sox (@RedSox) March 17, 2022
Breakdown: In the first of seven scheduled Grapefruit League games against the Twins, the Sox scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the eighth. Bobby Dalbec’s two-run homer got it going, Elih Marrero had a three-run double in the ninth, and Nick Sogard a two-run double. The Twins, who had six major leaguers in their lineup, had only two hits.
Next: The Sox host the Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. The game will be on NESN. Nate Eovaldi gets the start.
