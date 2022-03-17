fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX 14, TWINS 1

Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bats strike early, often in Grapefruit League opener

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 17, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Bobby Dalbec gets congratulations from third-base coach Carlos Febles as he finishes the trot on his two-run home run in the first inning Thursday at JetBlue Park.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Red Sox 14, Twins 1.

Record: 1-0.

Breakdown: In the first of seven scheduled Grapefruit League games against the Twins, the Sox scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the eighth. Bobby Dalbec’s two-run homer got it going, Elih Marrero had a three-run double in the ninth, and Nick Sogard a two-run double. The Twins, who had six major leaguers in their lineup, had only two hits.

Next: The Sox host the Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. The game will be on NESN. Nate Eovaldi gets the start.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video