Ukrainian father who learned of his family’s death through Twitter speaks out

“I recognized the luggage, and that is how I knew,” Perebyinis told the New York Times . Lynsey Addario, a photographer who often works for the paper, had captured the graphic scene that encapsulated the brutality of the war, and it quickly ricocheted across various platforms online.

As he was scrolling through Twitter, Serhiy Perebyinis told reporters that he spotted a post reporting a family had been killed in a mortar strike by Russian forces as they were attempting to evacuate from Irpin. Not long after, photos appeared on his feed of four people lying on the ground.

A father of two in Ukraine says he learned of the deaths of his children and wife by seeing their photo on social media — a horrifying moment during a war being documented online — and now he’s speaking to CNN about the experience.

Perebyinis recounted how he discovered they were killed and the impact it has had on him in an emotional interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett that aired late Wednesday. A translator spoke for Perebyinis throughout.

The last conversation Perebyinis said he had with his wife was the day when there was “already no water, electricity, [and] gas.” He spoke to her around 10 p.m. about her plans to evacuate. Tetiana was going to join a church group and try to leave Irpin — a suburb of Kyiv — with her children and parents.

Perebyinis was not with the family at the time, the Times reported, because he was tending to his ailing mother in eastern Ukraine.

“At the last moment, however, the convoy she was planning to travel with was shelled and fired at,” Perebyinis told Burnett. “Then she came on foot to the bridge trying to make an escape on foot.”

The family had used a locator app to monitor each other’s whereabouts, Perebyinis said, but the morning that his children and wife attempted to leave he “noticed that there was an unusual geolocation between Kyiv and Irpin.”

“Then 20 minutes later, her phone moved to another location, to a hospital in Kyiv,” he continued. “I suspected something was wrong, and I asked friends to come to the hospital and find out whether there was any bad news.”

Perebyinis then went on Twitter. He found out there had been mortar shelling and that a family attempting to flee to safety had died March 6. It was not long before he came across the photo that defined the war early on.

“I recognized my children. I recognized their things and their clothes,” he said. “I called my friends to say, ‘The children are dead. Their bodies are lying on the pavement.’ And I asked them, ‘Please, could you help me to find my wife?’”

Addario, the photojournalist who documented the event as it happened, told The Daily in an episode released Tuesday that up until that point in the war, she had been covering “the exchange of fire between the Russians and the Ukrainians.”

“I wanted to capture what was going on with civilians and particularly women and children,” she said. “To me, they pay the highest price in war.”

Describing the scene she found in Irpin, Addario suggested the family was targeted, despite Russia’s insistence it is not firing on civilians.

“It was almost vulgar the way that it was just so pronounced, how innocent they were,” she said. “There was absolutely no accident.”

In the photo, Ukrainian soldiers hovered over the group on the road near Kyiv, their belongings scattered around their bodies. In the photo was Perebyinis’s wife Tetiana, 43, and their kids, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9. The fourth person was identified by the Times as Anatoly Berezhnyi, 26, a church volunteer who was helping them.

Addario was later able to get in touch with and meet Perebyinis after the photo went viral, and said she apologized to him for taking it. But Perebyinis told her, she recalled, that he said he would have given her permission in the moment because it is a “war crime.”

Perebyinis told Burnett he had been married to his wife for 23 years, and described her as a “cheerful person” and the financial director of a large American company. His son was in his second year of college and wanted to start programming, while his daughter enjoyed dancing and painting.

“We spent lots of time together as a family,” he said. “We laughed, bicycled. In the winter, we went skiing.”

After driving for three days, Perebyinis said he was able to get to his family and has since buried everyone.

