After a two-year wait, Dropkick Murphys are back where they belong

The band, too, was feeling pretty good, as the next two-ish hours made clear. The Dropkicks’ blend of pit-soundtrack punk and tears-in-the-whiskey Irish folk is a potent combination already, and adding the pent-up energy of this first show in so long, which felt like a particularly chaotic extended-family reunion at times, made the emotional levels run high through the very last note.

By the time Dropkick Murphys took the stage at House of Blues on Thursday night, the sold-out faithful in attendance were more than ready. They’d dressed for the occasion — the Boston Celt-punk heroes’ first hometown St. Patrick’s Day show since 2019 — in various ways: festive hats made of foam, necklaces of light-up shamrocks worn over Bruins jerseys, lots of green, and, of course, merchandise for the band itself. When the band’s name appeared on a screen behind the stage, the crowd erupted; when they finally took their places on it, the whole room became unglued.

After opening with the one-two punch that leads off their 1998 full-length debut, “Do or Die,” the bagpipe showcase “Cadence to Arms” followed by that album’s title track, the band dove into its extensive catalog, which was bolstered even further this week by a deluxe reissue of last year’s defiantly hopeful “Turn Up That Dial.” Thursday’s 27-song setlist, made up of Dropkicks originals plus a couple of keenly chosen covers, had the crowd in constant motion. Frontman Ken Casey kept things moving, too, with his bellow and his seemingly boundless vigor, as well as sardonic banter about the band’s history, shout-outs to audience members, and reminders to the crowd to look out for one another.

Dropkick Murphys play at House of Blues on St. Patrick's Day. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Vocalist Al Barr was absent because he is taking time off to care for his ailing mother, but a fan brought a cardboard cutout of him and gave it to Casey, who placed it onstage so that Barr was, if not physically present, at least with the band in spirit. Casey got some help from the openers, with Jesse Ahern dropping in for the loping “Caught in a Jar” and Bombpops vocalist Jen Razavi assisting on the folk-punk rave-up “The Dirty Glass.”

But the crowd favorites as far as guest vocalists went were two young children who had managed to become longtime Dropkicks fans over their short lives, and who commanded the stage when they assisted Casey on the encore-opening performance of “Worker’s Song.” Performing with gusto and bravado, they were a delight — and one of Thursday’s most compelling examples of how certain traditions were meant to endure, no matter what the obstacles.

DROPKICK MURPHYS

With the Bombpops, the Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern. At House of Blues, Thursday. Continuing Friday and Saturday at House of Blues, Sunday at Roadrunner. Stream of show available at youtube.com/dropkickmurphys