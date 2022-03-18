J.J. Abrams’s next project: a U2 series for Netflix

J.J. Abrams is developing a scripted TV series for Netflix that is going to be about U2, the band that formed in Ireland in 1976.

Still untitled, the show will be written by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the 2018 biopic about Freddie Mercury of Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” McCarten also wrote the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which is due for release later this year starring Naomi Ackie as Houston. He has been nominated for Oscars for his scripts for “The Two Popes” and “The Theory of Everything.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an unnamed source is saying that the band — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. — is expected to be involved in the project.

Advertisement

The members of U2 (from left: Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, Adam Clayton, and the Edge) are expected to be involved in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Markus Schreiber/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.