UK-based auction house acquires Boston’s Skinner

“Skinner is such an iconic presence in New England, and much-loved and celebrated for the rich treasures it offers,” Bonhams CEO Bruno Vinciguerra said in a statement. “It also has a well-established digital footprint throughout North America that complements Bonhams’ presence which will allow both companies to reach more consignors and buyers.”

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement, but Skinner, a dominant regional firm that’s gained national reach through its digital platform, will afford Bonhams a major entrée to the New England market and beyond.

The international auction house Bonhams has acquired Boston-based Skinner auctioneers, the firms announced earlier this week. The new company will be called Bonhams Skinner.

Founded in 1962, Skinner holds roughly 80 sales a year, auctioning everything from wine and precious musical instruments, to contemporary paintings, collectibles, and Americana. With salesrooms in Boston and Marlborough, the auction house has handled several important sales, including a $24.7 million Qing Dynasty vase in 2014, a $137,500 bottle of whiskey from the 1860s (believed to be the oldest of its kind), and the record-setting 2004 sale of Fitz Henry Lane’s “Manchester Harbor” for $5.5 million.

Skinner CEO Karen Keane called the two houses “a great match.”

“With its international reach, Bonhams brings the world to New England, and gives our world-class specialists global access,” she said in a statement. “We are all really excited at the potential created by bringing these businesses together.”

Founded in London in 1793, Bonhams lacks some of the name recognition of international auction giants Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Nevertheless, the company has been growing since it was acquired in 2018 by Epiris, a UK-based private equity firm. Bonhams announced in January that it had acquired Stockholm-based Bukowskis, a leading Scandinavian auctioneer. The company also has salesrooms in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong, among other cities, and it is expected to hold more than 400 sales this year.

Leslie Wright, chairman of Bonhams North America, said Skinner and Bonhams “fit neatly together.”

The “two are hugely complementary in terms of their specialties, networks and digital capabilities,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to building on each other’s strengths.”

Skinner, like the Bukowskis acquisition before it, will build on Bonhams’ “local to global business strategy,” said Vinciguerra.

“I am delighted to welcome Skinner to the Bonhams family.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.