After shareholders balk, GE’s Culp is poised for less pay

But the retention incentive, announced in August 2020, that generated much of the controversy will stay intact, according to a new annual proxy statement the company filed on Thursday.

General Electric Co. has trimmed $10 million from the value of the restricted stock award that it expects to hand its CEO this year, essentially cutting his pay in half in reaction to shareholder unrest last year over Culp’s pay.

Annual proxies typically reflect executive compensation for the year that just ended. In this case, Culp received a pay package valued at $22.7 million for 2021 — including a $2.5 million base salary, a $4.2 million bonus, and $15 million in restricted stock.

But GE also used the proxy to address investor dissatisfaction with Culp’s unusual retention incentive, a massive potential windfall that would be paid entirely in stock. This onetime grant award, initially created to help recruit him as CEO amid GE’s struggles in 2018, was adjusted in 2020 to extend Culp’s employment contract for two additional years, until August 2024.

Last spring, GE received a rare rebuke from its investors, when an advisory vote by shareholders went against GE’s executive compensation plan, 58 percent to 42 percent.

In the latest proxy, GE said its board of directors took this advisory vote seriously and sought a full range of shareholder perspectives on the issue. Some told board members the 2020 retention package should be modified, while others said to leave it alone. As a result, GE agreed to reduce Culp’s maximum restricted stock payout to $5 million in 2022, from an expected $15 million — though the company would still need to hit certain performance benchmarks for him to get that payout.

But it was the 2020 equity grant adjustment that was the big issue in the shareholder vote, not Culp’s annual restricted stock. And GE said the board will not touch the equity grant adjustment because it was driven by “unique and extraordinary circumstances.” GE, in the proxy, said the majority of shareholders that its board members met with essentially agreed with that stance, and that they want Culp to stay and continue to lead GE’s turnaround.

But the union-backed SOC Investment Group said this cut isn’t enough.

Michael Varner, director of compensation research for SOC, commended GE for taking this “initial step” but, he noted, Culp, Varner said, has managed to increase GE’s stock price by only 4 percent in more than three years on the job,and is already guaranteed a large payout in 2024 if he stays — a payout Varner said could exceed $230 million.

“Shareholders have spoken out repeatedly: we won’t support lavish pay for mediocre performance,” Varner said in an email. “Board members should extend the reduction in Mr. Culp’s annual equity pay through the length of his contract (2024) —and they should seriously consider stronger reforms overall to restore investor confidence.”

Here’s how that equity grant would work. In August 2020, as part of Culp’s contract extension, GE lowered the stock targets for Culp to receive a onetime payout in GE shares. At the time, GE’s stock price was swooning and the company’s Culp-led turnaround was stalling in large part because of the hit that GE’s aviation business took when COVID-19 grounded air travel.

GE had valued this onetime stock payout at $57 million, but the actual value could be much more, or less, depending on GE’s share price in August 2024 and whether Culp is still GE’s CEO. If GE’s stock stays above $133.40 for 30 straight trading days, Culp could receive as many as 1.7 million shares. He is already guaranteed 1.16 million shares if he stays through August 2024. (The stock currently trades around $95.)

By that point, of course, GE could be quite a different company. GE announced plans in November to spin out its healthcare business early next year, and then its renewable energy and power businesses in early 2024, leaving the aviation business as the primary remaining line under the conglomerate’s once-sprawling corporate umbrella.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.