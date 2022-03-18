Amazon opens first-of-its-kind facility in Bridgewater

An Amazon employee works inside Amazon’s Bridgewater "mini-fulfillment center" that will allow faster same-day delivery - in some cases as short as five hours.

It’s the latest move in the e-commerce giant’s ongoing push to speed up delivery times in Boston and other large markets. It will enable same-day or overnight delivery of more than 3 million items across a dozen categories, including beauty and health, kitchen and dining, electronics and pet supplies.

Amazon this week opened what it calls a “mini-fullfillment” center in Bridgewater, a first-of-its-kind facility in New England will enable the company to deliver packages to customers’ doors within hours of an order.

At 155,000 square feet, the facility off Route 24 in Bridgewater is far smaller than a standard Amazon fulfillment center. The company’s Fall River fulfillment center, for example, spans 1.3 million square feet.

Amazon has 200 full- and part-time workers at the Bridgewater facility and expects to hire an additional 300 workers as it scales up. A company spokesperson said the fulfillment center will deliver “as far north as Boston, as far south as Providence and as far west as Millis.”

“We expect this area to expand as we ramp up capacity,” wrote Caitlin McLaughlin, an Amazon representative, in an email.

Greater Boston’s industrial real estate market has boomed in recent years, thanks in part to the huge surge of e-commerce retailing from websites like Amazon amid, and even before, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 7.5 million square feet of industrial space was absorbed in 2021 in Greater Boston — the most ever recorded in a single year, according to a recent report from brokerage CBRE. Asking rents, meanwhile, surged 21.8% year over year to $12.55 per square foot, the report said.

Amazon in particular has seen explosive growth in the region. It has leases for two offices in Boston’s Seaport that span more than 1 million square feet and will eventually have 5,000 employees. Beyond offices, construction is underway on a 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center at 1600 Osgood St. in North Andover and it has scooped up smaller warehouses all over Eastern Massachusetts.

Amazon also plans to convert two buildings at 4400 Computer Dr. in Westborough into 700,000 square feet of warehouse space, according to a recent industrial report from brokerage Newmark. That property isn’t far from a 350,000-square-foot Amazon Robotics innovation hub, which itself was an expansion from an Amazon Robotics facility in North Reading.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.