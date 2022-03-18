Everbridge offers free emergency info network for organizations with people in Ukraine

Everbridge has worked with Amazon’s AWS cloud computing service to set up a communications platform that will provide a more robust alternative to the Ukrainian civilian telephone and Internet systems. The new platform will use an AWS data center based outside of Ukraine to collect and distribute information via voice, text messages and e-mail. This data can then be shared with Ukrainian government departments and relief agencies to help them coordinate activities with workers on the ground. The service will also be available to for-profit businesses that need help evacuating or providing humanitarian aid to their employees.

Burlington-based crisis management company Everbridge is rolling out a free service to help organizations keep in touch with their people in war-torn Ukraine.

Advertisement

The system could be used to help aid workers and government officials arrange for the distribution of relief supplies, or to set up refugee evacuation convoys, said Dominic Jones, Everbridge’s senior vice president of partnerships and alliances.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Everbridge is a global provider of emergency communications services. The company runs the AlertsMA system, which sends automatic weather alerts and COVID-19 updates to Massachusetts residents via text messages, e-mail or robocalls. It also runs nationwide emergency warning systems in a number of countries, including Australia, the UK, Denmark, and Norway.

In addition, Everbridge offers worldwide emergency assistance during natural disasters or political crises. Even before launching its Ukraine service, the company has been providing assistance to Ukrainian clients, including medical help and aid in evacuating the country.

“We’ve taken that same capability and we’ve made it available through our pro bono program,” said Jones, who added that a relief agency in Ukraine has already begun using the service, and the company has received inquiries from branches of the Ukrainian government.

The service will be made available at no charge until the Ukraine crisis is resolved.

Advertisement

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.