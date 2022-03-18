Milk could be in short supply after ‘cyber security event’ led HP Hood to shut down plants

“We are grateful to our employees for their hard work and efforts and our customers for their patience and understanding,” wrote Lynne Bohan, a spokesperson for Hood, via LinkedIn messaging.

A spokesperson for the Lynnfield-based company said Hood made the move out of an “abundance of caution” after learning late last week about the incident, which affected its IT systems. The company is investigating the situation, which will likely lead to delivery delays for customers as Hood’s plants get “back up and running.”

Milk products could be in short supply at schools and grocery stores across the country after a “cyber security event” prompted H.P. Hood Dairy to temporarily shut down all of its plants.

During the shutdown, she said Hood was unable to manufacture products or receive new raw materials, including milk. The company tried to divert its milk deliveries elsewhere, but an unspecified amount of milk had to be “disposed of.”

HP Hood also asked its employees to refrain from using any company-issued equipment while its “IT team and others” worked to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson for the Contoocook Valley School District in New Hampshire said its food vendor, Fresh Picks Cafe, notified them on Tuesday that HP Hood had experienced a “significant cyber hack” that shut the business down.

A representative for Manchester-based Fresh Picks Cafe could not immediately be reached for comment.

So far, Contoocook Valley still has a supply of milk for students. But to meet USDA guidelines for what counts as a reimbursable school lunch, the district sought a waiver from the state in case it is not able to obtain fresh milk due to the Hood disruption. In a blog post to parents, the school district said it would offer water or juice as a substitute and predicted the incident would impact schools all over New England, as Hood is “the largest producer of milk in eight-ounce packaging” in the region.

“With school settings, you have to have the eight-ounce carton,” the spokesperson said. “We can’t just go to the local daily and pour glasses of milk.”

