Is he horribly injured . . . or did he just ghost me?

Q. I met a guy online. We’re both 59. I’m divorced many years, his wife passed years ago. We chatted online, conversation was great. We decided to exchange numbers and texted from there. We were not able to meet in person for more than a week. I could write a book with all the texting that went on before the date. We found out a lot about each other. We shared pictures of our interests and grandkids. Chemistry was definitely building.

We met for dinner in person. He was handsome, sexy, dressed great, great personality, and a gentleman. We had an amazing dinner, great conversation, tons of laughs, we closed the place. Went to my car, kissed for a while. Kind of like kids again. After four hours or so, the night had to come to an end. We made a plan that we would get together again on Friday. He told me to let him know when I got home. When I did, I had a text from him saying, “I couldn’t wait to tell you I am crazy about you; I know it sounds nuts but I really am.”

Heard from him first thing the next morning. He said he got tickets for us to go to a concert on Friday and we could figure out some place to meet. I told him the most logical place for us to meet would be his house since it was basically in the middle. He thought that was a great idea. Gave me step-by-step directions to his house/ranch. (He’s a cowboy. Horses, goats, chickens.) More texting and excitement continued. Thursday, we texted all morning, including him saying, “I love the relationship that we can have and want it to expand.” Texts did get a little R-rated but fun and funny.

At 4 p.m. the afternoon before the concert, I got a text from him saying he was moving a bale of hay and it fell off the tractor and landed on him. “I’m not in the greatest shape right now. This time it looks like I’m going to have to go to the hospital and get checked out. I’ll talk to you later.” I saw that text about an hour later. Texted him, no response, again that night, no response. Called him the next day, and it went straight to voice mail. Same with the days following. Did he just ghost me and block me? I was concerned at first that something bad happened. But needless to say, I continued to try and reach this guy with no luck.

It was all just so bizarre. He showed his daughter my pictures, gave me directions to his house (which were accurate), got tickets for us, and so much more, and then disappeared the same day. I just don’t get it and of course it’s driving me nuts! This wasn’t a typical ghosting. What makes someone do something like that?

NO RESPONSE

A. Um, I’m concerned that something bad happened to him. How do you know it didn’t?

Maybe there’s some proof of health online — a social media account that says he’s fine — but honestly, if not, maybe this injury was significant.

It’s also possible the whole thing was made up and that he came on too strong and decided to pull away. It’s just a very odd way to ghost someone. All it does is make you worried.

If you find out he’s fine and didn’t check in, leave him be. Consider this a very odd and disappointing ending, and grieve it and move on. Immediate intensity can burn out quickly. Maybe that’s what happened.

Another option is that he’s not well or recovering, and for whatever reason he hasn’t wanted to give you that update. If that’s the case, it might be the same ending, right? You’re not in his inner circle for help. You know (based on what he told you) that he has family in his life.

You could call again or send a text saying you’re legitimately worried and would just like to know he’s OK, even if the connection is over — if that’s how you feel.

But again, if there’s proof of life and you’re sure he’s chosen not to respond, there’s no reason to keep this going. I can’t tell you why anyone would disappear like this without a good reason, only that it’s cruel and you should leave that kind of person behind.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If he was ghosting you, I have to give him points for creativity. “A bale of hay fell on me” is a new one.

SURFERROSA





Text ONCE, and leave ONE voice mail. Then it is up to him to return your message(s). If he does not, time to move on. It’s that simple, really.

GDCATCH





Either he’s seriously hurt from that bale of hay landing on him, or he BAILED altogether.

JNEWCOMER27





^We see what you did there, very creative.

THATGUYINRI





You could write a book on your texts before you even met him. Sorry, but these are red flags and you’re way too trusting, available, and gullible. It’s frustrating that these things happen but hopefully you learned a lesson.

TWOSAVES





Maybe he’s really hurt and trying to sort out his life. If he really has a farm, sorting out care for all the animals when you are incapacitated is more than a full-time job. Maybe this isn’t about you at all. Give it time.

MAJORISSUES





I have an answer!! He’s in a relationship with someone! As posted to the world on Facebook. Yup, posting on both of their pages today that they are in a relationship with each other. Also, it appears they have probably been together for some time as another one of his posts today was a pic from a newspaper post of him, her, and her daughter [after her daughter] won a contest. Happy family! I would guess he was in a fight with her while he was overboard wooing me. They kissed and made up and now she is stuck with a complete dirtbag. What an [expletive]!

THE LETTER WRITER, WHO SENT AN UPDATE AFTER THE LETTER WAS POSTED

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.