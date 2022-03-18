Jack Kerouac’s original ‘On the Road’ scroll is hitchhiking to Lowell

Along with the author’s famous first draft, on loan from the Jim Irsay Collection (the Indianapolis Colts owner purchased the scroll in 2001), ”Visions of Kerouac” includes artifacts, writings, and photographs from Kerouac’s life. They’re all on display at the Boott Cotton Mills Museum at Lowell National Historical Park.

The original, 120-foot-long scroll of Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel, “On the Road,” is on view in Lowell starting today, appearing in a free exhibition called “Visions of Kerouac.” The installation, on view through April 15, is part of Kerouac@100, a yearlong celebration of the Lowell-born Beat writer’s 100th birthday , which offers multiple events this weekend.

The 120-foot "On The Road" scroll is made up of taped-together sheets of tracing paper. The draft took Kerouac 20 days to write.

Lowell-born Beat writer Jack Kerouac is known for books such as "On the Road," "the Dharma Bums," and "Big Sur." Photo by Tom Palumbo, courtesy of the Jack Kerouac Estate

In 1951, while living in New York City, Kerouac wrote his first full draft of “On the Road,” a novel based on his experience traveling around North America in the late 1940s, typing it on long sheets of tracing paper that he taped together. He did it in 20 days, fueled by a supply of benzedrine, cigarettes, coffee, and pea soup, according to the Kerouac Society website.

“There are no paragraph breaks. It feels like you are talking to someone or that you are inside someone’s experience,“ said Michael Millner, a professor in the English department at University of Massachusetts Lowell and the co-curator of the “Visions of Kerouac” exhibition.

“You get a sense of the writer sitting at the typewriter for three straight weeks, and just typing, typing, typing.”

In addition to the scroll, Millner said the exhibition will feature photographs of Kerouac taken by his friend, the poet Allen Ginsberg, from the mid-1950s through the 1960s. Photos made by John Suiter in the 1990s and early 2000s of important sites from Kerouac’s books, such as the trail in Mexico that Kerouac’s main character followed in “On the Road,” will also be on display, Millner said.

Jim Sampas, the literary executor of Kerouac’s estate and CEO of the Jack Kerouac Foundation, added that other events planned for this weekend include a musical performance by David Amram, a friend of Kerouac and author of “Offbeat: Collaborating with Kerouac,” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Luna Theater. At 9 p.m. at the theater, visitors can catch the premiere of “Destination Angels,” a documentary about a new album by indie rock’s Fences that was recorded “at various Jack Kerouac-specific sites” around California. Fences will perform live after the screening.

Other events planned for this year include “The Town and the City” Festival (named for Kerouac’s 1950 novel, which was set locally) April 8-9. Concerts will take place at locations around Lowell and include a musical tribute to the city’s most famous author. This fall, the Lowell Celebrates Kerouac Festival will run Oct. 6-10, with tours of local sites, discussions, readings, films, and more.

“Visions of Kerouac” will be open March 18-April 15, every day, noon-5 p.m. More information is available at nps.gov. For a list of Kerouac@100 events, visit jackkerouac.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.